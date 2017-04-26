CHICHI Office / Koyori + Atelier Salt

+13

Architects Koyori, Atelier Salt

Location Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Masahiko Nakamura

Area 45.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Shohei Yoshida

From the architect. A room from a western style building from early Showa period in Higobashi, Osaka city An office interior design for the CHICHI Graphic design firm It aims at differentiating itself from other offices in the area, characterized by the presence of a lot of design studios and offices.

Although it is an office, it is a relaxed space as a cafe, expecting that the flow of ideas is perceived in negotiation times. That is the main sense of design.

It avoids placing a clear partition between the workspace and meeting room with the presence of shade plants as a soft layer inside the space. As for the furniture, a peculiar olive finish with unnoticed wood grain was adopted, so that the office would show its own taste over the time.