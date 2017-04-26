World
  7. CHICHI Office / Koyori + Atelier Salt

CHICHI Office / Koyori + Atelier Salt

  • 22:00 - 26 April, 2017
CHICHI Office / Koyori + Atelier Salt
CHICHI Office / Koyori + Atelier Salt, © Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

  • Architects

    Koyori, Atelier Salt

  • Location

    Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Masahiko Nakamura

  • Area

    45.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

From the architect. A room from a western style building from early Showa period in Higobashi, Osaka city An office interior design for the CHICHI Graphic design firm It aims at differentiating itself from other offices in the area, characterized by the presence of a lot of design studios and offices.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

Although it is an office, it is a relaxed space as a cafe, expecting that the flow of ideas is perceived in negotiation times. That is the main sense of design.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

It avoids placing a clear partition between the workspace and meeting room with the presence of shade plants as a soft layer inside the space. As for the furniture, a peculiar olive finish with unnoticed wood grain was adopted, so that the office would show its own taste over the time.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
CHICHI's office Plant
CHICHI's office Plant
