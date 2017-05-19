See Barcelona Through an Architect's Eyes

Barcelona is an amazing city. With its vast amount of cultural offerings, the number of places to visit is almost infinite. If there is one thing that really sets Barcelona apart from other big cities is its architecture. Like in so many other cities, the best way to intimately get know a new place is to simply take a walk through its streets. This is what Barcelona Architecture Walks is all about, a specialized route hitting all the architectural must-see spots of Barcelona.

This is a series of urban walking tours organized by architects which allow you to discover the city through the buildings and lessons of their great masters. They are a must for every tourist who wants to do something different in Barcelona, while still getting the real Barcelona experience. Of course, if you're an architect, you have no excuse. Through six differently themed walks, you can experience firsthand these examples of architecture that often get lost in the tangle of tourists taking selfies.

+5

Save this picture! Cortesía de Barcelona Architecture Walks

Inspired by Eoghan Lewis and his Sydney Architecture Walks, in October 2010 MIEL Arquitectos created the first Barcelona Architecture Walk. Three years later, the office obtained a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor, recognizing the quality of the tours and proving that his idea still had a lot of ground left to cover.

"At first, we tried to do it around the work by the architect that we liked best: Enric Miralles and his conversion of the Santa Caterina Market Hall," Miguel Ángel Borras explained in a recent interview. "Six months later, without having booked a single reservation, we decided it was time to offer a tour related to Gaudí. But not with the same old approach, but we wanted to give a deeper and understandable vision of who he was. It was honestly an excuse to share the history, culture, politics of Barcelona, ​​" he added.

Save this picture! Arquitectos y guías de Barcelona Architecture Walks: Amilcar, Jordi, Joan, Martina, Ricard y Miguel Ángel. Image Cortesía de Barcelona Architecture Walks

They currently offer the following weekly options, in addition to personalized private tours:

BARCELONA & URBANISM: The origins of Modern Barcelona

BARCELONA & THE SEA: Discover Barcelona through its Architecture

BARCELONA & GAUDI: A great start to discover the genius of Gaudi

BARCELONA & THE MARKET: See Barcelona through the eyes of Enric Miralles

BARCELONA & THE FUTURE: Walk through the smart city looking for our future!

To celebrate their 6th anniversary, they have shared this short video with us. If you’re in Barcelona and want to do something different, meet people, and enjoy the architecture of the city, Barcelona Architecture Walk is what you are looking for.