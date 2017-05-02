Experience Cities From Above With Crystal Clear Drone Videos

With rapid advancements in technology and crystal clear imagery, drones have allowed us to experience our cities and landscapes from unimaginable vantage points and perspectives. In its series of videos, YouTube channel Mingomatic uses drones to capture the sights and scenes of predominantly American cities and various locations from above, offering glimpses of skylines, oceans, highways and terrains (and seals!). Check out the 10 videos below for some spectacular views, and find Mingomatic’s full selection, here.
Catalina Island
News via: Mingomatic.
Experience LA's Architecture Through This Spectacular Panoramic Time-Lapse