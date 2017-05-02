World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Experience Cities From Above With Crystal Clear Drone Videos

Experience Cities From Above With Crystal Clear Drone Videos

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Experience Cities From Above With Crystal Clear Drone Videos
Save this picture!

With rapid advancements in technology and crystal clear imagery, drones have allowed us to experience our cities and landscapes from unimaginable vantage points and perspectives. In its series of videos, YouTube channel Mingomatic uses drones to capture the sights and scenes of predominantly American cities and various locations from above, offering glimpses of skylines, oceans, highways and terrains (and seals!). Check out the 10 videos below for some spectacular views, and find Mingomatic’s full selection, here.

New York City

Los Angeles

San Diego

San Francisco

Catalina Island

KauaiHawaii

The Caribbean and Miami

Santa Monica

California Coast

Stanford University

News via: Mingomatic.

Experience LA's Architecture Through This Spectacular Panoramic Time-Lapse

Experience LA's Architecture Through This Spectacular Panoramic Time-Lapse From the Griffith Observatory to the LAX Airport, LACMA's Urban Light installation, the Bradbury Building, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad, and more, Los Angeles is full of inspiring architecture. In his new 10K x 4K resolution video, photographer and filmmaker Joe Capra of Scientifantastic captures the beauty of LA through panoramic footage.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Osman Bari. "Experience Cities From Above With Crystal Clear Drone Videos" 02 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870021/experience-cities-from-above-with-these-crystal-clear-drone-videos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »