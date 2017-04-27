World
Single family House - Tolstoi str. / Outline Architecture Office

  • 03:00 - 27 April, 2017
Single family House - Tolstoi str. / Outline Architecture Office
Single family House - Tolstoi str. / Outline Architecture Office, © Sorin Diaconescu
© Sorin Diaconescu

© Sorin Diaconescu
From the architect. From a functional point of view the brief and the relative small area of the plot imposed a vertical development of the structure. The house is designed for a young family of four, and applies the organisation principles of a single storey residence to the vertical condition of the site. 

© Sorin Diaconescu
The general principle in arranging the interior spaces was to visually connect them and to keep an easy access between adjacent rooms placed on platforms half a storey vertically separated. The rooms themselves can be opened and extended into this circulation through sliding or folding partitions, adding to the overall connectivity. The brief also included an elevator that connects four levels of the house.

© Sorin Diaconescu
The living spaces are organized around a central void that extends to the top of the structure (the skylight), a space that articulates all the vertical and horizontal circulations. This principle is maintained in organizing the exterior terraces as well (sun-deck and green roof half a storey above).  All the roof  terrace surface is planed as an extension of the exterior usable garden spaces. At the base of the void,  in the “center” of the house a tree is planted, living, growing as the house and it’s inhabitants evolve.

Section
Section
3D Section
3D Section

The materials used for the exterior and interior are natural, vibrating with small differences and imperfections (hand pressed brick and larch wood). The detailing of the ventilated facades and the planned, gradual transitions between opaque and transparent surfaces, the repeating elements and their shade in changing daylight are all adding nuances to the simple monolithic volume of the house. All the exterior wood surfaces are untreated.

© Sorin Diaconescu
Most of the interior floors, stair elements and the wall claddings are made of douglas fir planks, white oil treated. The exterior cladding materials are also present in the interior.

© Sorin Diaconescu
