  7. Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects

Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects

  • 19:00 - 27 April, 2017
Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects
Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects, © Shawn Liu
© Shawn Liu

  • Lighting Design

    WEDO Group

  • Structural Engineer

    A.S Studio

  • Kite Design and Manufacture

    Buteo Huang’s Art Kite
© Shawn Liu
Concept
Concept
“Floating” was a temporal architecture exhibited in the TFAM plaza which lasted for three months. The plaza is situated on the edge of urban center, adjacent to riverbank on the north side, hence causing frequent wind across the plaza. Due to the unbearable gusts of wind and subtropical sunlight on this plaza, people visiting the museum usually hurry inside the museum building, leaving the plaza a space lacking vitality.

© Shawn Liu
© Shawn Liu
In response to the natural feature of the site, the concept of “Floating” is derived from the attributes of wind and light. By joining the kite canopy and the curved island platform from above and below, a pavilion that captures breeze and light is created, floating amidst the plaza. Through the interaction between kite canopy and natural forces, a new way of perceiving the space is provided. The plaza becomes a gathering catalyst, an intimate yet public field. 

© Shawn Liu
Axonometric
The kite canopy is consisted of 320 box-kites. The swaying motions of kites enhance the unique presence of wind, providing a place of relaxation. Sun light across different time of the day permeated through the kites, transforming and creating multiple presentations of light and shades.

© Shawn Liu
© Shawn Liu
Beneath the canopy is a curved island ascending towards the center. The light cast onto the curvilinear surface permeated through the kites creates a feast of light and shadow. Visitors approach out of curiosity, meander within the pavilion, laying under the shades or sliding down the curved slope. Wandering towards the center, a reddish-pink spherical void is placed within the island. When entered, the unique sound effect reflected by the spherical space and the natural elements embrace the visitor with a sense of serenity.

© Shawn Liu
Detail
Products:

Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Pavillion Taiwan
