  Eastland Town Square & Realm Library / ACME

Eastland Town Square & Realm Library / ACME

  • 17:00 - 29 May, 2017
Eastland Town Square & Realm Library / ACME
Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME

Courtesy of ACME

  • Architects

    ACME

  • Location

    Maroondah, VIC, Australia

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Interior - Mall

    Universal Design Studio, Softroom

  • Documentation & Interior - Realm

    The Buchan Group
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME

From the architect. ACME was appointed to design a new town square, a sculptural entrance to the mall (the Shard), a library and civic centre, the David Jones department store, and a Multi-story carpark. The new centre adopts the classical idea of the town square or piazza and rethinks it within a suburban context. An inward-look¬ing 1960’s masterplan has been inverted, creating a series of public spaces to give the entire area an exterior and civic focus.

A new sequence of spaces form a new public heart for Ringwood and Maroondah showing that high quality architectural design can create a more dignified human environment where commercial gain can coexist happily alongside civic gain and create real public spaces and facilities for the local community.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Contemporary design is used to frame a variety of functions and spaces in a cohesive visual language. The design of the library, town square, Shard and the David Jones store are of one family, united by a gradient shift of tones, a diagrid structural motif and shared material palettes. The contemporary buildings respond to the local topography and act as a signpost from the road while also drawing people to and from the train station.

Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME

Realm, Maroondah City’s new library, cultural, knowledge and innovation centre is located at the entrance to the town square to form a civic landmark for the entire development. Conceived as a shaded box of books and digital information, the library’s more solid upper section appears to float above a glass box beneath that houses public functions including a café, art gallery and citizen advice centre, engaging with and opening towards the public realm by stepping towards street and square.

Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME

The patterned floor of The Town Square is used at varying scales to transition from large open spaces to smaller areas allowing for the movement of people and uses local Bluestone wherever possible. ACME worked closely with their client to create a mix of hard and landscaped areas that bring the intense vegetation of the Yarra Valley into the space.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Diagram
Diagram

The square is defined by the Shard, which rises out of the ground with an undulating roof soaring over a transparent glass base. It serves a dual function as light is pulled into the atrium below, while visitors are drawn upwards to access the town square. The form of the Shard ensures that there is no part which ‘turns its back’ to the square acting as a gateway into the mall from Maroondah high street. This small intervention has become a main thoroughfare in and out of the centre and characterises the bold, contemporary reimagining of the old mall.

Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME

The grand carved solid stone portals and bronzed metal shop-front of the surrounding retail maintain a consistent palette throughout, ensuring the space has a dignified uniformity.

Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME

The new town square and surrounding retail spaces accommodate and support a range of public functions, such as market stalls, outdoor concerts, and screenings while strengthening the sense of identity and offering a civic space for the community of Ringwood.

Courtesy of ACME
Courtesy of ACME
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Eastland Town Square & Realm Library / ACME" 29 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870008/eastland-town-square-and-realm-library-acme/>
