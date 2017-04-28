World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Australia
  5. Tobias Partners
  6. 2017
  7. North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners

North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners

  • 17:00 - 28 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners
Save this picture!
North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners, © Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

© Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander +19

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

From the architect. The North Bondi II Residence is located only a few metres from the shore at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Sydney builder Horizon worked with Tobias Partners to transform the original 1980s building from a beach house into a four-bedroom, modern urban home.  

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

The build was particularly challenging – the site had difficult access, and internal finishes required a high level of care on installation. Unique features of the home include a copper fireplace, a pool cut into existing rock, terrazzo flooring and beeswax plaster walls. 

When working on a building so close to the sea, special building allowances must be made, including the durability of materials used.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 03
Floor Plan 03

The original home had very low ceiling heights, with minimal space for services. During the build, the structure needed to be highly secured to support the removal of walls and create beautiful wide, open-plan living spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Despite the coastal setting, the owners didn’t want a typical beach-house feel.  Spread over three levels, the home includes a craft room, cinema room, music room, library that doubles as a guest room, and a large living area with sweeping views of Bondi Beach. 

The design plays host to an eclectic selection of artwork, while remaining highly practical for a young, active family.  The builder/architect relationship was critical, and strengthened by the need for close collaboration, to address any issues as they arose.  Horizon is a family owned Sydney builder. The firm collaborates with Sydney’s top architects and interior designers to deliver residential and commercial projects. 

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners" 28 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870006/north-bondi-ii-residence-tobias-partners/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »