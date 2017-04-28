World
  TED Talk: The Designer of Chile's Bahá'í Temple Explores Sacred Spaces in a Secular Time

In a recent TED Talk, architect Siamak Hariri takes the audience inside his design process for the Bahá'í Temple of South America. Responding to an open call in 2003 to design the last of the faith's continental temples in Santiago, Chile, Hariri recalls a moment as a student at Yale when he learned about the transcendent power of architecture, a moment he tried to recreate in the twelve-year project.

© Asamblea Espiritual Nacional de los Bahá'ís de Chile + Hariri Pontarini Architects © Asamblea Espiritual Nacional de los Bahá'ís de Chile + Hariri Pontarini Architects © Daniela Galdames © Daniela Galdames +5

TED Talk: The Designer of Chile's Bahá'í Temple Explores Sacred Spaces in a Secular Time, © Vanessa Guillen
© Vanessa Guillen

Because the Bahá'í faith lacks any specific, predetermined architectural style, Hariri was left to determine what elements of a structure can convey a sense of the sacred. In addition to the nine-sided radial figure (in the Bahá'í faith the number 9 symbolizes completeness and perfection) the architect chose shapes and materials that allow light to emanate from the walls of the temple.

Hariri explains how the drape-like, luminescent sails converge and create movement from the sunlight. The entire project is built in perfect proportions that harken back to ancient Roman conceptions of a sacred geometry that comes from nature, and is a lesson in how to build a welcoming, human spiritual space. 

Bahá'í Temple / Hariri Pontarini Architects

Bahá'í Temple of South America Wins 2017 Innovation in Architecture Award

Toronto-based Hariri Pontarini Architects' Bahá'í Temple of South America has won the 2017 Innovation in Architecture Award presented by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC).

How Chile's Bahá'í Temple Uses High Technology to Create a Spiritual Space

Now nearing completion just outside Santiago, Hariri Pontarini Architects' Bahá'í Temple of South America is currently one of the most significant religious construction projects in the world.

