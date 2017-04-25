WAF Reveals Theme for 2017 World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the theme for the tenth edition of the conference: ‘Performance.’

Held November 15-17 at the Arena Berlin in Germany, the festival will focus on the topic of performance in architecture. This will include several new additions to the tour program, including a visit to Hans Scharoun’s revolutionary Berlin Philharmonie; Gerhard Spangenberg’s Radialsystem V, a former pump station transformed into a venue for contemporary dance and music; and Frank Gehry’s recently-completed Pierre Boulez Concert Hall.

+17

Commenting on the selection of the 2017, WAF Programme Director Paul Finch said: "This year we will examine the multiple aspects of performance that architecture has to embrace: aesthetic, technical, economic and psychological. We will be discussing buildings designed for performance – for example theatres and concert halls – but also the role that buildings play in the life and spectacle of the city itself.”

Returning to Franz Ahrens’ Arena Berlin, this year’s WAF looks to build on a successful 2016 edition that saw the highest attendance numbers ever, with more than 2,300 architects and designers over three days.

Entrants for the WAF Awards programme can still take advantage of an Early Bird rate for two more days, until April 27. The final deadline for entries this year is May 18. Practices submitting three or more projects will be able to enjoy a 15% discount on entry fees.

In honor of the selected theme, the WAF has rounded up a selection of top performance venues that have been nominated for a WAF Award in its first 10 years:

Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

Shortlisted - Culture, 2013

Save this picture! Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects; Shortlisted - Culture, 2013. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Guangzhou Opera House / Zaha Hadid Architects

Shortlisted - Culture, 2011

Save this picture! Guangzhou Opera House / Zaha Hadid Architects; Shortlisted - Culture, 2011. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Winspear Opera House / Foster + Partners

Shortlisted - Culture, 2010

Save this picture! Winspear Opera House / Foster + Partners; Shortlisted - Culture, 2010. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Oslo Opera House / Snøhetta

Winner - Culture, 2008

Save this picture! Oslo Opera House / Snøhetta; Winner - Culture, 2008. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

CKK "Jordanki" / Menis Arquitectos

Winner - Future Projects, 2010; Shortlisted - Culture, 2016

Save this picture! CKK "Jordanki" / Menis Arquitectos; Winner - Future Projects, 2010; Shortlisted - Culture, 2016. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Grand Canal Theatre / Studio Daniel Libeskind

Shortlisted - Culture, 2010

Save this picture! Grand Canal Theatre / Studio Daniel Libeskind; Shortlisted - Culture, 2010. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

La Llotja Theatre and Congress Center / Mecanoo

Shortlisted - Culture, 2010

Save this picture! La Llotja Theatre and Congress Center / Mecanoo; Shortlisted - Culture, 2010. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Melbourne Recital Centre and Theatre / ARM

Shortlisted - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! Melbourne Recital Centre and Theatre / ARM; Shortlisted - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center / Grimshaw

Shortlisted - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center / Grimshaw; Shortlisted - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Merce Cunningham Dance Company Stage Design / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Shortlisted - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! Merce Cunningham Dance Company Stage Design / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT; Shortlisted - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Zénith / Foster + Partners

Shortlisted - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! Zénith / Foster + Partners; Shortlisted - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Cultural Centre / Eva Jiricna Architects Ltd

Entrant - Culture, 2011

Save this picture! Cultural Centre / Eva Jiricna Architects Ltd; Entrant - Culture, 2011. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

UK Centre for Carnival Arts / Ash Sakula Architects

Entrant - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! UK Centre for Carnival Arts / Ash Sakula Architects; Entrant - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Grande Halle / Agence Moatti et Rivière

Entrant - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! Grande Halle / Agence Moatti et Rivière; Entrant - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Acoustic Shells / Flanagan Lawrence

Shortlisted - Culture, 2009

Save this picture! Acoustic Shells / Flanagan Lawrence; Shortlisted - Culture, 2009. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The Bamboo Playhouse / Eleena Jamil Architect

Shortlisted - Culture, 2014

Save this picture! The Bamboo Playhouse / Eleena Jamil Architect; Shortlisted - Culture, 2014. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Learn more about the 2017 World Architecture Festival, here.