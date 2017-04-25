WAF Reveals Theme for 2017 World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the theme for the tenth edition of the conference: ‘Performance.’
Held November 15-17 at the Arena Berlin in Germany, the festival will focus on the topic of performance in architecture. This will include several new additions to the tour program, including a visit to Hans Scharoun’s revolutionary Berlin Philharmonie; Gerhard Spangenberg’s Radialsystem V, a former pump station transformed into a venue for contemporary dance and music; and Frank Gehry’s recently-completed Pierre Boulez Concert Hall.
Commenting on the selection of the 2017, WAF Programme Director Paul Finch said: "This year we will examine the multiple aspects of performance that architecture has to embrace: aesthetic, technical, economic and psychological. We will be discussing buildings designed for performance – for example theatres and concert halls – but also the role that buildings play in the life and spectacle of the city itself.”
Returning to Franz Ahrens’ Arena Berlin, this year’s WAF looks to build on a successful 2016 edition that saw the highest attendance numbers ever, with more than 2,300 architects and designers over three days.
Entrants for the WAF Awards programme can still take advantage of an Early Bird rate for two more days, until April 27. The final deadline for entries this year is May 18. Practices submitting three or more projects will be able to enjoy a 15% discount on entry fees.
In honor of the selected theme, the WAF has rounded up a selection of top performance venues that have been nominated for a WAF Award in its first 10 years:
Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects
Shortlisted - Culture, 2013
Guangzhou Opera House / Zaha Hadid Architects
Shortlisted - Culture, 2011
Winspear Opera House / Foster + Partners
Shortlisted - Culture, 2010
Oslo Opera House / Snøhetta
Winner - Culture, 2008
CKK "Jordanki" / Menis Arquitectos
Winner - Future Projects, 2010; Shortlisted - Culture, 2016
Grand Canal Theatre / Studio Daniel Libeskind
Shortlisted - Culture, 2010
La Llotja Theatre and Congress Center / Mecanoo
Shortlisted - Culture, 2010
Melbourne Recital Centre and Theatre / ARM
Shortlisted - Culture, 2009
Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center / Grimshaw
Shortlisted - Culture, 2009
Merce Cunningham Dance Company Stage Design / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
Shortlisted - Culture, 2009
Zénith / Foster + Partners
Shortlisted - Culture, 2009
Cultural Centre / Eva Jiricna Architects Ltd
Entrant - Culture, 2011
UK Centre for Carnival Arts / Ash Sakula Architects
Entrant - Culture, 2009
Grande Halle / Agence Moatti et Rivière
Entrant - Culture, 2009
Acoustic Shells / Flanagan Lawrence
Shortlisted - Culture, 2009
The Bamboo Playhouse / Eleena Jamil Architect
Shortlisted - Culture, 2014
Learn more about the 2017 World Architecture Festival, here.
