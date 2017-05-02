World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. France
  5. CAAU
  6. 2016
  7. Aquatic Centre Sourcéane / Auer Weber + CAAU

Aquatic Centre Sourcéane / Auer Weber + CAAU

  • 03:00 - 2 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Aquatic Centre Sourcéane / Auer Weber + CAAU
Save this picture!
Aquatic Centre Sourcéane / Auer Weber + CAAU, © Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

© Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti +19

  • Architects

    Auer Weber, CAAU

  • Location

    60 Avenue de la Liberté, 59450 Sin-le-Noble, France

  • Area

    11637.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Aldo Amoretti

  • Operator

    Récréa, Hérouville St-Clair (France)

  • Lead Architect

    Auer Weber, Munich; team: Prof. Stefan Niese (project associate),Till Kamp und Anne Krins (project manager), Maximilian Kneucker, Charles Martin; Markus Böhm, Catharina Gebel; Silvan Halm, Michael Mair, Julian Stein, Weishan Lian

  • Associate Architect

    Coldefy & Associés, Lille; team: Thomas Coldefy; Katrin Bergmann, Oliver Page and Alain Fontaine (project manager)

  • Landscape Architect

    Atelier Villes & Paysages, Paris (France)

  • Structural Engineering and HVAC

    Bétom, Versailles (France)

  • Energy Concept

    Symoé, Lille (France)

  • Swimming Pools

    LCO Ingénierie, Lille (France)

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Peutz & Associés, Paris (France)

  • Scenography and Lighting

    Scène, Paris; Les Murs Ont Des Plumes, Valenciennes (France)

  • Guidance System

    ateliers 59, Lille (France)

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Vanguard, Paris (France)

  • Client

    Communauté d’Agglomération du Douaisis, Douai (France)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

“Sourcéane” is a new sports, leisure and wellness swimming hall in Douai, in the North of France. Due to its location, the aquatic centre will be an essential part of the future eco-quarter of “Le Raquet”, a new city district, at whose heart will be a landscaped park. The new swimming hall lies at its northeastern end, at the interface between the artificial landscape of the park and the urban structure of the city. The project is oriented towards the future tramway station and a central urban square.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

The duality of the urban surroundings in the North and East and the park in the South and West required an architectural solution that is able to reconcile those contrasts. The exterior space flows, in several plateaus, from the outside into the swimming hall. This motif of soft terracing can be found everywhere in the swimming hall complex. 

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The two facades at the entrance level are entirely transparent, providing a continuous visual connection between the interior pools and outdoor spaces. On the opposite side, delineated by the urban park, the building emerges as a large hill, establishing a continuity and expansion into the green space. The building blends with the landscape through the implementation of curvilinear planted terraces resembling rice fields, with the lower levels providing outdoor pools and their accompanying decks. 

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The main goal of the wellness area is to invite and immerse the visitor in an atmosphere of relaxation and retreat. The place is an invitation for all generations; a sensation of great landscapes. The five senses are engaged in a journey of exotic well-being, a unique experience in the heart of “Le Raquet”. 

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Swimming Pool France
Cite: "Aquatic Centre Sourcéane / Auer Weber + CAAU" 02 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869962/aquatic-centre-sourceane-auer-weber-plus-caau/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »