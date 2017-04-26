World
St. Joseph / KUD

  17:00 - 26 April, 2017
St. Joseph / KUD
St. Joseph / KUD, © Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

  Architects

    KUD

  Location

    Abbotsford VIC 3067, Australia

  Project Team

    Rodrigo Sandoval, Billy Kavellaris

  Area

    4825.0 m2

  Project Year

    2016

  Photographs

    Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

From the architect. The St. Joseph project is a luxury residential development situated in Abbottsford, Victoria. Due to its historical significance the site has become part of the cultural landscape within the area, demanding a highly responsive and respectful design outcome. Our primary objective was to incorporate the critical components of school’s culture and history as a celebration and balance of the past and the future – creating ‘future heritage’ for the next generation.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

We were interested in exploring ways to interpret and represent the critical ‘story’ that created the culture and history of St Joseph’s Technical School. The design intent was to recreate multiple simultaneous layers of history within the articulated screens that wrap around the street frontage facades. The faceted panels create a “Lenticular Image”; an optical phenomenon whereby singular segments of an image converge at specific points of view to recreate the completed image.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
