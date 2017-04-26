St. Joseph / KUD

+22

Architects KUD

Location Abbotsford VIC 3067, Australia

Project Team Rodrigo Sandoval, Billy Kavellaris

Area 4825.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Peter Clarke

From the architect. The St. Joseph project is a luxury residential development situated in Abbottsford, Victoria. Due to its historical significance the site has become part of the cultural landscape within the area, demanding a highly responsive and respectful design outcome. Our primary objective was to incorporate the critical components of school’s culture and history as a celebration and balance of the past and the future – creating ‘future heritage’ for the next generation.

We were interested in exploring ways to interpret and represent the critical ‘story’ that created the culture and history of St Joseph’s Technical School. The design intent was to recreate multiple simultaneous layers of history within the articulated screens that wrap around the street frontage facades. The faceted panels create a “Lenticular Image”; an optical phenomenon whereby singular segments of an image converge at specific points of view to recreate the completed image.