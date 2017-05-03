Tower-house I / SOUTH

+15

Architects SOUTH

Location Mani Peninsula, Greece

Architect in Charge Chrysostomos Theodoropoulos, Eleni Livanis

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Erieta Attali

Structural Engineer Kostas Iliopoulos

Construction Manager George Tsairis More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Tower-house I interprets the form of dwelling, widely found throughout the outer Mani, southern Greece; a combination of defense tower and farmhouse. This was articulated by a monolithic, stone structure with few openings, so as to protect dwellers from extensive heat as well as piracy. The surrounding landscape is characterized by dry stone retaining walls transforming a steep topography into a series of arable plateaus; these long walls were the most prominent man-made intervention in this harsh landscape for centuries.

The new Tower-house I contemplates exactly this; a mass among existing preserved retaining walls and a few new concrete ones. There are no seams at the white, stucco facades, only the dark frames of the apertures. No elements project from the main volume, except a steel frame in front of the main view, accommodating temporary screens.

The interior of the box, articulated by the double-height living room and the shallow dining room emphasizes the idea of Mani topography; infinite view of the sea at living area and close vicinity of the olive orchard at dining area and the kitchen. The interior embraces a protected and quiet-zone area at the second floor, the very core of the dwelling.

The program also addresses a typical, Greek, cultural issue; the need for flexibility of space due to future family growth. Thus, the house is designed to potentially become a double-dwelling in the future.