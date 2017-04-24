World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The First-Ever International Bamboo Architecture Biennale, Captured by Julien Lanoo

The First-Ever International Bamboo Architecture Biennale, Captured by Julien Lanoo

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The First-Ever International Bamboo Architecture Biennale, Captured by Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
The First-Ever International Bamboo Architecture Biennale, Captured by Julien Lanoo, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Last september, the first-ever International Bamboo Architecture Biennale was held in the peaceful village of Baoxi in China's Zhejiang province. Curated by local artist Ge Qiantao and architect George Kunihiro, the event saw the construction of 18 bamboo-centered structures designed by 12 architects, including notable names such as Kengo Kuma, Vo Trong Nghia, Anna Herringer, Li Xiaodong and Simon Velez. Aimed at exploring the potential of the sustainable material within contemporary architecture, the structures were built as permanent fixtures that will continue to serve the town after the Biennale’s close.

In this photoset, photographer Julien Lanoo has captured the vibrant results of the inaugural event, exhibiting the structures against the rural mountain landscape.

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo +50

The 2016 International Bamboo Architecture Biennale included:

Bridge / Ge Quantao (China)
Ceramic Workshop  (existing) / George Kunihiro (USA)
Bamboo Product Research and Design Center / Li Xiaodong (China)
Boutique Hotel / Simon Velez (Colombia)
Youth Hostel /  Anna Heringer (Germany)
Contemporary Celadon Ceramic Museum / Kengo Kuma (Japan)
Professional Ceramicist Workshop /  Keisuke Maeda (Japan)
Experimental Eco-efficient House /  Mauricio Cardenas Laverde (Italy/Colombia),
Bamboo Restaurant  / Suk-hee Chun and Young-chul Jang (South Korea)
Public Ceramic Workshop  / Madhura Primatilleke (Sri Lanka)
Welcome Center / Vo Trong Nghia (Vietnam)
Art Hotel / Yang Xu (China)

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

See more of Julien Lanoo’s work, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "The First-Ever International Bamboo Architecture Biennale, Captured by Julien Lanoo" 24 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869931/the-first-ever-international-bamboo-architecture-biennale-captured-by-julien-lanoo/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »