a+u 2017:04 – MVRDV Files #3

From the publishers. The April 2017 issue of a+u is devoted to the work of MVRDV, the architectural office based in the Netherlands. This is the third of the MVRDV FILES series by a+u, following MVRDV FILES 1 in 2002 and MVRDV FILES 2 in 2007.

As was done in the first two volumes, the projects in this issue are organized by the project number, which corresponds to the starting dates of the projects. In the past decade, MVRDV has completed some of their world-famous projects including the Book Mountain and Market Hall. These projects were featured in the second volume when they were still in the planning phase. Back then, many of us thought these projects were visionary.

After 24 years since the establishment of the office, MVRDV is now realizing many of their “visions”. They believe in the positive possibilities that architecture can show to the society, and strive to make them a reality. Through the featured 37 projects and interviews with the three directors, we invite our readers to immerse in the future of architecture that MVRDV is envisioning.

Contents

Feature MVRDV FILES 3, Project 230–700

230 Book Mountain

236 DNB Headquarters

254 Glass Farm

261 Market Hall

373 Fashion HQ Tokyo

376 Balancing Barn

382 New Orleans L9W

415 Rodovre Sky Village

425 The Why Factory Tribune

438 Pushed Slab

Interview Individualizing the Collective Winy Maas

442 Electric Boulevard

461 Pune Amanora Park Town

462 Bałtyk

464 Ku.Be House of Culture and Movement

504 Supreme Court of the Netherlands

508 Ragnarock

511 Freeland

514 The Couch

524 Chungha Building

531 Floriade 2022

Interview Inhabiting the Cities Jacob van Rijs

546 Peruri 88

548 Kiruna Future Vision

553 Crystal Houses

565 Cheung Fai Building

578 Art Depot Boijmans van Beuningen

579 Tengah Town

589 Folie Richter

604 The Coral Tower

Interview Architect's Role in the Society Nathalie de Vries

607 The Cultural Village

620 Casa Kwantes

631 Traumhaus

636 Ravel Plaza

642 Seoul Skygarden

649 The Next Hutong

689 B Ho(s)tel

700 The Stairs

XXX MVRDV House

Title a+u 2017:04 – MVRDV Files #3

Author A+U Publishing

Publisher A+U Publishing Co.,Ltd

Publication year 2017

Binding Softcover

Language English/Japanese