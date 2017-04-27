World
  3. a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

  • 04:00 - 27 April, 2017
From the publishers. The March 2017 issue of a+u is a special issue dedicated to the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron. We invited the architects as guest editors to collaborate with us in documenting the entire process from the very beginning, in 2001, up to the opening concert in January 2017.

a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie +6

In addition to the main body of this issue introducing—with plenty of photos, drawings, and text by architectural journalist Gerhard Mack—from concept inception, site analysis, initial design, design development, construction and media reception, the issue features photo essays by photographers Joël Tettamanti and Armin Linke, an essay by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, an epilogue by Erwin J. S. Viray.

Contents

  • Feature Herzog & de Meuron, Elbphilharmonie
  • Photo Essay Joël Tettamanti
  • Essay A Philharmonic for Hamburg Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron
  • The Urbanistic Space
  • The Hanseatic City of Hamburg 
  • Speicherstadt and Kaispeicher A 
  • Kaispeicher A
  • The Architectural Space
  • Concepts 
  • Main Hall 
  • Plaza 
  • Foyer 
  • Tube 
  • Facade 
  • Roof
  • Building Components
  • Main Hall 
  • Foyer 
  • Chamber Music Hall 
  • Plaza 
  • Kaispeicher 
  • Envelope 
  • Facade 
  • Roof
  • The Civic Space
  • The Public Realm 
  • News and Media 
  • Timeline
  • Drawings
  • Epilogue Erwin J. S. Viray
  • Photo Essay Armin Linke

  • Title

    a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

  • Author

    A+U Publishing

  • Publisher

    A+U Publishing Co.,Ltd

  • Publication year

    2017

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    English/Japanese

