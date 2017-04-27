a+u 2017:03 – Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie

From the publishers. The March 2017 issue of a+u is a special issue dedicated to the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg by Herzog & de Meuron. We invited the architects as guest editors to collaborate with us in documenting the entire process from the very beginning, in 2001, up to the opening concert in January 2017.

In addition to the main body of this issue introducing—with plenty of photos, drawings, and text by architectural journalist Gerhard Mack—from concept inception, site analysis, initial design, design development, construction and media reception, the issue features photo essays by photographers Joël Tettamanti and Armin Linke, an essay by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, an epilogue by Erwin J. S. Viray.

Contents

Feature Herzog & de Meuron, Elbphilharmonie

Photo Essay Joël Tettamanti

Essay A Philharmonic for Hamburg Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron

The Urbanistic Space

The Hanseatic City of Hamburg

Speicherstadt and Kaispeicher A

Kaispeicher A

The Architectural Space

Concepts

Main Hall

Plaza

Foyer

Tube

Facade

Roof

Building Components

Main Hall

Foyer

Chamber Music Hall

Plaza

Kaispeicher

Envelope

Facade

Roof

The Civic Space

The Public Realm

News and Media

Timeline

Drawings

Epilogue Erwin J. S. Viray

Photo Essay Armin Linke

