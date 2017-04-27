World
  Adjaye Associate's Aishti Foundation Photographed by Julien Lanoo

Adjaye Associate's Aishti Foundation Photographed by Julien Lanoo

Adjaye Associate's Aishti Foundation Photographed by Julien Lanoo
Adjaye Associate's Aishti Foundation Photographed by Julien Lanoo, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

In this series, photographer Julien Lanoo turns his camera toward Adjaye Associates' Aishti Foundation in Beirut, a shopping center and museum showcasing the private contemporary art collection of Tony Salamé, the founder of Lebanese luxury retailer Aishti. 

Located on a coastal brownfield site in central Beirut, the building integrates the two distinct programs by establishing what the architects call a "celebration of views into the spaces as well as a homogenising tiled design that presents a language throughout the building’s floor, façade and roof." Interior spaces are organized around a reflective central atrium, while an undulating landscape along the water reclaims seaside public space, and opens up views over the city of Beirut.

Check out the full photoset, below.

© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

See more of Lanoo's work, here.

David Adjaye's Aishti Foundation in Beirut Nears Completion

The David Adjaye-designed Aishti Foundation in Beirut, Lebanon is nearing completion. Located in central Beirut, the building replaces former warehouses, housing both an art gallery and retail space. This unique "juxtaposition of art and shopping" inspired Adjaye and Associates "to create a design for an entirely new typology that would integrate two, often conflicting, worlds," write the architects in a press release.

David Adjaye Named to TIME's List of 100 Most Influential People

TIME Magazine has named architect David Adjaye to their annual list of 100 Most Influential People, recognizing the world figures who have had the most impact on society in the past year in five categories: Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Icons.

