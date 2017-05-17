World
Olive + Squash / Neiheiser Argyros

  • 15:00 - 17 May, 2017
Olive + Squash / Neiheiser Argyros
Olive + Squash / Neiheiser Argyros, Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros
Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros

Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros

  • Architects

    Neiheiser Argyros

  • Location

    City of London, London, United Kingdom

  • Architects in Charge

    Ryan Neiheiser, Xristina Argyros

  • Area

    109.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Structural Engineer

    Webb Yates Engineers

  • Contractor

    Own Developments

  • Graphic Designer

    Mind Design

  • Client

    Olive+Squash
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros
Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros

From the architect. The project, for a start-up salad and slow food café in the City of London, has a split personality - it is a space that both accommodates our frenetic work rhythms and invites us to slow down. It is a cafe that serves slow food fast, celebrating its locally sourced ingredients. The architecture therefore has two tasks; to address multiple speeds of engagement, and to provide a neutral framework that foregrounds the various shapes and colors of the vegetables, herbs, fruits, and grains on its menu.

Diagram
Diagram

The space is asymmetrically divided in half, with a take-out counter adjacent to the street below, and a dining room in a newly constructed mezzanine above. The space below is neutral, cool, and hard, allowing the bright colors and geometries of the raw produce to be the primary material. Above, the palette is warm, textured, and soft, inviting visitors to gather and linger over their meal.

Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros
Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros

To physically divide, but visually connect these two distinct spaces Neiheiser Argyros have constructed a white metal grid. A contemporary echo of the traditional farmer’s trellis, the grid hosts plants, flowers, herbs, menu signage, and integrated seating. This simple device articulates multiple spatial relationships in a single gesture; defining the primary spaces, framing views, curating movement, and providing a defining identity for the store.

Diagram
Diagram

We designed a custom-formed terraced corian counter-top for the servery display which is always facing the customer. While all the ingredients are displayed together in three terraced rows, we wanted each one's color and texture to stand out. We therefore carefully calibrated the spacing between each ingredient with white corian infills, visual gaps that allowed each ingredient to read independently from the rest of the group.  

Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros
Courtesy of Neiheiser Argyros
