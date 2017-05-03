House along Saigoku Highway / Koyori + DATT

-
Architects
-
LocationMuko, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
-
Architects in ChargeMasahiko Nakamura, Keita Ikebe, Taichi Ito
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
StructureKaneko Takeshi structural design office
-
GardenZoukeifusakichi (Yoichiro Iwamura)
From the architect. The “House along Saigoku highway” is a renovation project of an over-100-year-old wooden house located aside the Saigoku highway in the city of Muko at Kyoto Prefecture. Due to artistic activity made by the owner; it is a living and atelier space for a 3 member’s family; the 60-years-old parents and their high school teenager son.
The house has several problems that have been a concern for their residents, due to the constant changes and renovations.
The main idea is to keep enough space for three people, making structural reinforcement and making necessary changes to the current architecture.
