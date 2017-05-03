World
  7. House along Saigoku Highway / Koyori + DATT

House along Saigoku Highway / Koyori + DATT

  • 20:00 - 3 May, 2017
House along Saigoku Highway / Koyori + DATT
House along Saigoku Highway / Koyori + DATT, © Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

© Shohei Yoshida

  • Architects

    Koyori, DATT

  • Location

    Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Masahiko Nakamura, Keita Ikebe, Taichi Ito

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shohei Yoshida

  • Structure

    Kaneko Takeshi structural design office

  • Garden

    Zoukeifusakichi (Yoichiro Iwamura)
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

From the architect. The “House along Saigoku highway” is a renovation project of an over-100-year-old wooden house located aside the Saigoku highway in the city of Muko at Kyoto Prefecture. Due to artistic activity made by the owner; it is a living and atelier space for a 3 member’s family; the 60-years-old parents and their high school teenager son.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

The house has several problems that have been a concern for their residents, due to the constant changes and renovations.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
Section
Section
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

The main idea is to keep enough space for three people, making structural reinforcement and making necessary changes to the current architecture.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
