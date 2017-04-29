World
  7. retaW store Harajuku / The Archetype

retaW store Harajuku / The Archetype

  • 20:00 - 29 April, 2017
retaW store Harajuku / The Archetype
retaW store Harajuku / The Archetype, © SHIMIZU KEN
© SHIMIZU KEN

  • Architects

    The Archetype

  • Location

    Tokyo, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Nobuo Araki

  • Area

    26.35 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    SHIMIZU KEN

  • Project Team

    Jun Tsujimoto, Shigeru Nakao, Kenta Okamura

  • Construction

    Kosakusha

  • Lighting

    On&Off
© SHIMIZU KEN
© SHIMIZU KEN

From the architect. As retaW’s first street level store, retaW store Harajuku functions as a showcase for the fragrance brand.

The space is comprised of three elements (sections) with distinctive functions: “By Product,” “By Fragrance” and “Backspace.”

© SHIMIZU KEN
© SHIMIZU KEN
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

“By Product” is used to display and introduce the brand’s full range of products. Featuring display cases of products arranged by category, the section resembles a convenience store, a space designed in a straightforward manner based on its purpose and function. The section also embodies a distinctively Japanese or Tokyo-like style. 

© SHIMIZU KEN
© SHIMIZU KEN

“By Fragrance” is the section in which customers can experience the brand’s various fragrances. The space incorporates a gently curved surface in order to provide customers with an emotive experience as they sample the fragrances. Referencing the brand’s name, an inversion of the word “water,” tiles were used for the displays and convey the atmosphere of a domestic space.  

© SHIMIZU KEN
© SHIMIZU KEN

“Backspace” is located at the rear of the space. Finished with predominantly wooden materials, the section expresses the warmth of an everyday living space 

In order for these three distinctively different elements (sections) to be constructed in harmony, the utmost care was taken to balance materials, use unexpected elements, refine section details and colors, use natural light and develop an interior lighting plan. The space was constructed in a way that resembles adding layers to a meticulous creation.

© SHIMIZU KEN
© SHIMIZU KEN
Cite: "retaW store Harajuku / The Archetype" 29 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869846/retaw-store-harajuku-the-archetype/>
