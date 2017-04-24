World
i

i

i

h

The Equalizer / Delution Architect

  • 17:00 - 24 April, 2017
The Equalizer / Delution Architect
The Equalizer / Delution Architect, © Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

© Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya +19

  • Architects

    Delution Architect

  • Location

    Jatiwaringin, Pondokgede, Bekasi City, West Java, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Muhammad Egha ST, Hezby Ryandi ST, Sunjaya Askaria ST, Fahmy Desrizal ST

  • Design Team

    Indira Pramundita Setiadewi S.Ars, Naufal Ryandi ST

  • Area

    585.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Gomulya

  • Technical Team

    Pandu Eka Panca

  • Contractor

    CRI (Past Conclution)

  • Project Director

    Sunjaya Askaria

  • Client

    Poedji Churniawan
    More Specs
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

From the architect. The Equalizer is a metaphorical architectural concept of a rhythm in activity in our lives. Rhythm becomes a key word for Architect in designing building that have 3 main functions that are Production House, Music Studio, and Ballet Studio. The Architect tried to find the red thread from those three activities and finally obtained the ‚ÄòRhytm‚Äô word which is implemented to the Equalizer Shape as a representation of that rhytm. The up-and-down of an equalizer is defined as a rhytm that is not separated from art activities such as film, music, and ballet dance. This shape makes it look like this building has a Rhythm like the activities it carries.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Begining from the existing mass concept, the architect splited the mass to 2 main parts, which is the first mass has a high-up proportion, and second mass has a frontward proportion, it is a symbolic of conductor‚Äôs hand movement in arranging rhytm, space between the masses is used as an acces and become a T-shape corridor that finally create Triple Cross Ventilation effect, where the wind and sun light could in and out from 3 different paths.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

The shape of the existing square mass is also adjusted to the typical structure distance resulting in cost efficiency during the construction process. The building is designed Glassless which means minimal glass, because the main activity as Studio Music and Studio Film Production requires the condition of space is impermeable, so the glass will optimize the soundproof system in this building. The facade of this building has a small glass extends, not only as a soundproof optimizer but also serves as a western-sun blocker from the front of this building.

Diagram
Diagram

Each floor is given an open communal area as an area of guest interaction, as well as a Greenery Area in this building. On the first floor area there is a little cafetaria which is completed with a pond as an air cooler into the main corridor of this building. Parking area and Barrier wall were made by greenery element so could make the micro climate in this building is more cooler. The walls of the corridors in the building are made from stucco pelondans, so creating a cooler impression on this building

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

The metaphor Equalizer concept is applied to various forms of elements in this building, as the main symbol, Fasade is equalized by the outlined brick lights as the element of its affirmation, followed by the form of ceiling lamps, handles, wall decorations, sign space, and ceilling ballet space are to form an equalizer.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Green architecture element is also applied in this building, not only by observing the cross ventilation effect and greenery, the architect also design 85% of the outside 1st Floor area to be a soil recharge area, that implemented in Carport grass and grassblock in the service area, so it becomes a good rainwater percolator.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Music Venue Indonesia
Cite: "The Equalizer / Delution Architect" 24 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869845/the-equalizer-delution-architect/>
