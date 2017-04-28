World
  Catholic Priest House Chom Thong / Needs Natural Studio

Catholic Priest House Chom Thong / Needs Natural Studio

  28 April, 2017
Catholic Priest House Chom Thong / Needs Natural Studio
Catholic Priest House Chom Thong / Needs Natural Studio, © BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

© BLINE SPACE © BLINE SPACE © BLINE SPACE © BLINE SPACE +28

  • Architects

    Needs Natural Studio

  • Location

    หลักเมือง ซอย 7 Tambon Khuang Pao, Amphoe Chom Thong, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50160, Thailand

  • Architect in Charge

    Siriphan Weroj

  • Area

    230.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    BLINE SPACE

  • Structural Engineer

    Watcharapong Intadod

  • Client

    CHIANG MAI DIOCESE by Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana
© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

From the architect. The project is catholic priest house, at St. Miachel Garigoyle church, In Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, Thailand. First story house is public areas. It has meeting room, priest working room, waiting area and living area. Between areas have clean voids for make relationship inside spaces (Room) to outside spaces (Landscape).

First Floor
First Floor
Second Floor
Second Floor

Second story house is private areas. It has priest bed room, guest bed room, bath rooms, living area, storage room and terrace. Voids were set for view from inside to outside, Get natural wind and natural light.

© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE

Exterior is simple form interweave many size voids. Voids were offset from wall 10cm. For make shadow when sun light impact the building and nighttime voids will grow up by light.

© BLINE SPACE
© BLINE SPACE
