Catholic Priest House Chom Thong / Needs Natural Studio

+28

Architects Needs Natural Studio

Location หลักเมือง ซอย 7 Tambon Khuang Pao, Amphoe Chom Thong, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50160, Thailand

Architect in Charge Siriphan Weroj

Area 230.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs BLINE SPACE

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer Watcharapong Intadod

Client CHIANG MAI DIOCESE by Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project is catholic priest house, at St. Miachel Garigoyle church, In Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, Thailand. First story house is public areas. It has meeting room, priest working room, waiting area and living area. Between areas have clean voids for make relationship inside spaces (Room) to outside spaces (Landscape).

Second story house is private areas. It has priest bed room, guest bed room, bath rooms, living area, storage room and terrace. Voids were set for view from inside to outside, Get natural wind and natural light.

Exterior is simple form interweave many size voids. Voids were offset from wall 10cm. For make shadow when sun light impact the building and nighttime voids will grow up by light.