World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Germany
  5. 1100 Architect
  6. 2015
  7. Main East Side Lofts / 1100 Architect

Main East Side Lofts / 1100 Architect

  • 03:00 - 1 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Main East Side Lofts / 1100 Architect
Save this picture!
Main East Side Lofts / 1100 Architect, © Nikolas Koenig
© Nikolas Koenig

© Nikolas Koenig © Nikolas Koenig © Nikolas Koenig © Nikolas Koenig +9

  • Architects

    1100 Architect

  • Location

    Frankfurt, Germany

  • Architect in Charge

    Juergen Riehm, FAIA, BDA David Piscuskas, FAIA, LEED AP Gunter Weyrich, Dipl. Ing. Architect Susanne Milne, MAA

  • Design Team

    Sebastian Kaempf, LEED AP; Sabina Wallwey, Dipl. Ing. Architect BDA; Peter Heller, LEED AP; Juan Peters, Dipl. Ing. Architect; David Bujanowski, Dipl. Ing. Architect; Jessica Heym; Christopher Johnson, AIA; Martin Kropac; Julia Martin; Julia Schleppe; Rob Weiss, Dipl. Ing. Architect; Karin Kohlhaas, Dipl. Ing. Architect

  • Area

    160.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nikolas Koenig

  • Structural Engineer

    Ingenieurbüro P&K Toni

  • M/E/P Engineer

    Ingenieurbüro  U. Tegl

  • Civil Engineer

    Prof. Quick und Kollegen GmbH

  • Historic Preservation

    Landmark Department of the City of Frankfurt and Thorsten Moser, surveyor

  • Construction Manager

    BOP Gesellschaft für Bauoptimierung GmbH

  • Energy

    Ingenieurbüro HEBO
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nikolas Koenig
© Nikolas Koenig

From the architect. Main: East Side Lofts is a mixed-use building in a rapidly changing neighborhood near Frankfurt, Germany’s East Harbor (Osthafen). The original prewar building was built as a factory; however, due to the outbreak of World War I the design was never fully realized and the building was used instead as a hospital and later as worker’s housing. 1100 Architect’s design addresses two tasks: the renovation of the historic building and a contemporary addition of equal size that completes the original volume. 1100’s comprehensive investigation of the existing structure involved a collaboration with Frankfurt’s Landmarks Department, from which the firm developed its strategies to finally realize this building almost a century later.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

To achieve a cohesive whole, the addition interprets to the volume, rhythm, and proportions of the original building but reimagines the unfinished wing in a modern language and with new materials. The project adheres to two design concepts: the exterior wrapping of the façade and the interior loft layout.

Save this picture!
© Nikolas Koenig
© Nikolas Koenig

The façade is inspired by the original mansard roof and conceived as a continuous wrapper. The outer surface of the building seamlessly folds along the height of the façade to ultimately form the roof. All surfaces are uniformly clad in cement fiberboard and highlighted with colored reveals in the depth of the windows. These panels playfully bend to reflect light capturing a range of visual tones as one moves around the building. Modern in character and shape, the new façade establishes a contemporary foil to the landmark structure. In addition to its distinct form, the building envelope employs highly rated soundproofing materials to mitigate noise from the harbor. Central to this strategy are the acoustical double windows which sit deep into the thick walls, deflecting sound vibrations.

Save this picture!
Section C-D
Section C-D
Save this picture!
© Nikolas Koenig
© Nikolas Koenig

The loft layout of the interiors places importance on flexibility of open space. Key characteristics of the historic structure – like its high ceilings and large windows -- were transposed to the addition. The upper floors utilize the attic to provide continuity of space, creating bespoke lofts with non-traditional floor plans.

Save this picture!
© Nikolas Koenig
© Nikolas Koenig
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Loft Germany
Cite: "Main East Side Lofts / 1100 Architect" 01 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869809/main-east-side-lofts-1100-architect/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »