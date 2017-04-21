VTN Architects Begins Construction on 5 Ceremonial Domes in Son La

VTN Architects (formerly known as Vo Trong Nghia Architects), has revealed plans for the Son La Ceremonial Domes, a series of of 5 bamboo structures that will provide entry and dining amenities for the larger hospital complex, also designed by VTN.
The project joins VTN’s first project for the complex, the Son La Restaurant (completed in 2013), located further down the campus’ main artery. The domes will add new amenity spaces for the adjacent ceremonial hall (2015), including café and foyer program elements. The various heights of the rounded peaks were inspired by the surrounding mountain line, harmonizing with the landscape and scenery.
Employing the firm’s signature material, bamboo, the construction of the domes draws for traditional Vietnamese basket weaving techniques. Each dome features a double-layered structure capped with a thatch roof. Skylights at the peak of the domes will allow natural light and natural ventilation to permeate through the spaces.
Construction on the project is already underway, with completion slated for later in 2017.
News via VTN Architects.
-
Architects
-
LocationTp. Sơn La, Sơn La, Vietnam
-
Principal ArchitectVo Trong Nghia
-
Design TeamNguyen Duc Trung
-
ClientTien Doan trading Co.ltd
-
Bamboo ConstructionVTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects)
-
StatusUnder construction
-
ProgramCommunity hall
-
Area1000.0 m2
-
PhotographsCourtesy of VTN Architects
