World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. VTN Architects Begins Construction on 5 Ceremonial Domes in Son La

VTN Architects Begins Construction on 5 Ceremonial Domes in Son La

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VTN Architects Begins Construction on 5 Ceremonial Domes in Son La
Save this picture!
VTN Architects Begins Construction on 5 Ceremonial Domes in Son La, Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

VTN Architects (formerly known as Vo Trong Nghia Architects), has revealed plans for the Son La Ceremonial Domes, a series of of 5 bamboo structures that will provide entry and dining amenities for the larger hospital complex, also designed by VTN.

Courtesy of VTN Architects Courtesy of VTN Architects Courtesy of VTN Architects Courtesy of VTN Architects +8

The project joins VTN’s first project for the complex, the Son La Restaurant (completed in 2013), located further down the campus’ main artery. The domes will add new amenity spaces for the adjacent ceremonial hall (2015), including café and foyer program elements. The various heights of the rounded peaks were inspired by the surrounding mountain line, harmonizing with the landscape and scenery.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

Employing the firm’s signature material, bamboo, the construction of the domes draws for traditional Vietnamese basket weaving techniques. Each dome features a double-layered structure capped with a thatch roof. Skylights at the peak of the domes will allow natural light and natural ventilation to permeate through the spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

Construction on the project is already underway, with completion slated for later in 2017.

News via VTN Architects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

  • Architects

    VTN Architects

  • Location

    Tp. Sơn La, Sơn La, Vietnam

  • Principal Architect

    Vo Trong Nghia

  • Design Team

    Nguyen Duc Trung

  • Client

    Tien Doan trading Co.ltd

  • Bamboo Construction

    VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects)

  • Status

    Under construction

  • Program

    Community hall

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of VTN Architects

Son La Restaurant / VTN Architects

27 From the architect. Located in North of Vietnam, Son La province is an ethnic cultural area with abundant nature of untouched forests and beautiful mountain landscapes. Even with its strong cultural and natural beauty, there was no little development or accommodation for tourists to recognize the city as a destination.

Vo Trong Nghia Architects Designs Bamboo Beachfront Resort in Vietnamese Cove

Vo Trong Nghia Architects (VTN Architects), has revealed plans for a remote resort located on a private beach on a tiny island in the Ca Ba Archipelago of Vietnam. The exclusive resort will consist of a series of structures constructed of the firm's trademark material, bamboo, and will accommodate up to 160 guests.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Vietnam
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "VTN Architects Begins Construction on 5 Ceremonial Domes in Son La" 21 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869752/vtn-architects-begins-construction-on-5-ceremonial-domes-in-son-la/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »