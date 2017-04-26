World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temple
  4. Colombia
  5. Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout
  6. 1998
  7. Cremation Unit and Ashes Temple / Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout + Mauricio Gaviria + Hector Mejía

Cremation Unit and Ashes Temple / Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout + Mauricio Gaviria + Hector Mejía

  • 09:00 - 26 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cremation Unit and Ashes Temple / Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout + Mauricio Gaviria + Hector Mejía
Save this picture!
Cremation Unit and Ashes Temple / Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout + Mauricio Gaviria + Hector Mejía, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli +36

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

From the architect. The Project, in addition to solving the required brief, pretends to give order to the existing buildings through a circulation system and external pedestrians paths, with terraces and walkways which begin from the same Access to the Cemetery Park Campos de Paz.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The Project consists of two components, which are clearly identified: the Cremation Unit set in front of the existent chapel’s atrium, and the Ashes Temple, lineal building, which crosses the site longitudinally.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The building’s floor plan responds to the particular conditions: The Chapel and atrium’s geometry, the site’s edge with its marked topography and row of trees, and to the existing mourning chambers.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The volumes assume a scultoric posture where the mass predominates, achieving the image of a great sculpted block, where there is no space for ornamentation.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

In its interior, the basic component of the space is light, which almost totally enters the building zenithally. To highlight the light effects opaque materials and natural texture materials where used such as yellow rock, wood and oxidized steel.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Temple Colombia
Cite: "Cremation Unit and Ashes Temple / Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout + Mauricio Gaviria + Hector Mejía" 26 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869727/cremation-unit-and-ashes-temple-juan-felipe-uribe-de-bedout-plus-mauricio-gaviria-plus-hector-mejia/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »