Banorte Financial Group / BROISSIN

-
Architects
-
LocationTlalpan, CDMX, Mexico
-
Architect in ChargeDavid Suarez
-
Design TeamGerardo Broissin, David Suarez, Bruno Roche, Luis Barrera
-
Area56800.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Partner in ChargeGerardo Broissin
-
CollaboratorsRosario Mestre, Alejadro Rocha, Augusto Mirada, Mario Uriarte, José Luis Durán, Laura Ortiz, Alfonso Vargas
-
LightningBroissin
-
LandscapingBroissin
-
Plumbing & Sanitary EngineeringTriple i
-
Electrical EngineeringIESSA
-
HVACTriple i
-
Main ContractorJosé Carlos Villareal, Hector Stringel
-
Structural EngineeringIng. Nabor Castillo Meza
From the architect. This privately owned corporate, building is stage III of the modernization of “Grupo Financiero Banorte's” facilities, with a capacity for 1,446 cars in direct response to an aggressive automotive financing program of the group for the employees, at a rate of 8 cars per 10 employees, giving a total of 44,700 m2 contained within 3 basements and 4 floors in the superstructure. Due to the structure's height, the glazed volume contains positions for 1,143 people on two floors of 6,000 m2 each, a surface that required a strong solution to obtain natural lighting near each user. We then decided to have four inner courtyards open to the interior of the offices, which in addition to mitigating the light problem well, also physically ordering and sectioning departments by optimizing each plant functionally.
There was a prevailing necessity to connect the new building with its predecessors because of the parking space that would remain completely in the new building, giving service to all facilities, we took advantage of this situation by having an open space which would function as a park, as a public square where the employees could cohabitate in a casual or a premeditated way.
The building transcends in the context as an elegant vanguard volume, with firm character and kind bearing.
