  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. BROISSIN
  6. 2017
  Banorte Financial Group / BROISSIN

Banorte Financial Group / BROISSIN

  • 09:00 - 30 April, 2017
Banorte Financial Group / BROISSIN
Banorte Financial Group / BROISSIN, © Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.

© Alexandre d’ La Roche. © Alexandre d’ La Roche. © Alexandre d’ La Roche. © Alexandre d’ La Roche. +23

  • Architects

    BROISSIN

  • Location

    Tlalpan, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    David Suarez

  • Design Team

    Gerardo Broissin, David Suarez, Bruno Roche, Luis Barrera

  • Area

    56800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alexandre d’ La Roche.

  • Partner in Charge

    Gerardo Broissin

  • Collaborators

    Rosario Mestre, Alejadro Rocha, Augusto Mirada, Mario Uriarte, José Luis Durán, Laura Ortiz, Alfonso Vargas

  • Lightning

    Broissin

  • Landscaping

    Broissin

  • Plumbing & Sanitary Engineering

    Triple i

  • Electrical Engineering

    IESSA

  • HVAC

    Triple i

  • Main Contractor

    José Carlos Villareal, Hector Stringel

  • Structural Engineering

    Ing. Nabor Castillo Meza
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.

From the architect. This privately owned corporate, building is stage III of the modernization of “Grupo Financiero Banorte's” facilities, with a capacity for 1,446 cars in direct response to an aggressive automotive financing program of the group for the employees, at a rate of 8 cars per 10 employees, giving a total of 44,700 m2 contained within 3 basements and 4 floors in the superstructure. Due to the structure's height, the glazed volume contains positions for 1,143 people on two floors of 6,000 m2 each, a surface that required a strong solution to obtain natural lighting near each user. We then decided to have four inner courtyards open to the interior of the offices, which in addition to mitigating the light problem well, also physically ordering and sectioning departments by optimizing each plant functionally.

© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.

There was a prevailing necessity to connect the new building with its predecessors because of the parking space that would remain completely in the new building, giving service to all facilities, we took advantage of this situation by having an open space which would function as a park, as a public square where the employees could cohabitate in a casual or a premeditated way.

© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.

The building transcends in the context as an elegant vanguard volume, with firm character and kind bearing.

© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
© Alexandre d’ La Roche.
