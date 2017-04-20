David Adjaye Named to TIME's List of 100 Most Influential People

TIME Magazine has named architect David Adjaye to their annual list of 100 Most Influential People, recognizing the world figures who have had the most impact on society in the past year in five categories: Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Icons. Unlike Bjarke Ingels and Wang Shu – who were selected under the Artist category in 2016 and 2013, respectively – Adjaye was nominated in the Icons category alongside champions including media personality RuPaul, subversive photographer Cindy Sherman, and US Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights leader who was the original advocate for a National African American Museum in Washington, which was eventually designed by Adjaye and inaugurated last September.

In the citation for the award, Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem (and currently working with the architect on an expansion project for the museum), describes Adjaye as “one of the great architectural visionaries of our time,” and lauds his work as “deeply rooted in both the present moment and the complex context of history."

See the full commendation, here, and check out the full list of 100 Most Influential People, here.

David Adjaye to be Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II David Adjaye OBE, principal of Adjaye Associates , will be Knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his services to architecture at an investiture in 2017. The Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood at St.

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Adjaye Associates 21 Guy Nordeson and Associates, Robert Silman Associates Mechanical Engineer Sustainability Consultant Landscape Architect Lighting Consultants Acoustics / AV / Theatre / Multi-Media Consultants R.A. Heintges & Associates Security Consultants Contract Value From the architect. Winning the competition to design the National Museum of African American History and Culture has consolidated the practice's US portfolio with arguably the nation's most prestigious new building.

Bjarke Ingels Named One of TIME's 100 Most Influential People Bjarke Ingels has been named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the magazine's annual list of groundbreakers in five categories: Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Icons. Other giants of the same field endorse the authority of each selected figure and, in Ingels case, former boss Rem Koolhaas offers poignant words of praise.