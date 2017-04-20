World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. cutoutmix Offers Original, Modern Architectural Silhouettes for Renders

cutoutmix Offers Original, Modern Architectural Silhouettes for Renders

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
cutoutmix Offers Original, Modern Architectural Silhouettes for Renders
Save this picture!
cutoutmix Offers Original, Modern Architectural Silhouettes for Renders, Courtesy of cutoutmix
Courtesy of cutoutmix

Italian architect and photographer Francesca Perani decided it was time to address the issue of garbled copyrights and tired stereotypes in architecture cutouts. With her site cutoutmix, she explains that she and her "creative gang" of female designers are, "improving the rendering visualization world with the help and talent of international artists." Right now users can access two of the collections for free, under a creative commons license.

Lately architectural drawings have been moving away from photo-realism to explore more emotional and visionary dimensions. Inspired by both refined illustrations from the early 20th century and narrative post-modern visualizations, digital rendering is becoming now more and more seductive thanks to a renewed use of photo montaging and illustration techniques.

Unfortunately many designers are populating their projects with characters belonging to easily recognizable paintings or photographs regardless of any copyright infringement. The aim of this ambitious project...is to promote a new collaboration between designers interpreting physical spaces and artists. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of cutoutmix
Courtesy of cutoutmix

Perrani expects that the collection will grow, and she encourages users to get in touch and "enjoy and spread" the original cutouts. If you decide to use any of the 127 cutouts don't forget to give credit with a link to www.cutoutmix.com! 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of cutoutmix
Courtesy of cutoutmix
Save this picture!
Courtesy of cutoutmix
Courtesy of cutoutmix
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Becky Quintal. "cutoutmix Offers Original, Modern Architectural Silhouettes for Renders" 20 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869664/cutoutmix-offers-original-modern-architectural-silhouettes-for-renders/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »