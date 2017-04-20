cutoutmix Offers Original, Modern Architectural Silhouettes for Renders

Italian architect and photographer Francesca Perani decided it was time to address the issue of garbled copyrights and tired stereotypes in architecture cutouts. With her site cutoutmix, she explains that she and her "creative gang" of female designers are, "improving the rendering visualization world with the help and talent of international artists." Right now users can access two of the collections for free, under a creative commons license.

Lately architectural drawings have been moving away from photo-realism to explore more emotional and visionary dimensions. Inspired by both refined illustrations from the early 20th century and narrative post-modern visualizations, digital rendering is becoming now more and more seductive thanks to a renewed use of photo montaging and illustration techniques.



Unfortunately many designers are populating their projects with characters belonging to easily recognizable paintings or photographs regardless of any copyright infringement. The aim of this ambitious project...is to promote a new collaboration between designers interpreting physical spaces and artists.

Perrani expects that the collection will grow, and she encourages users to get in touch and "enjoy and spread" the original cutouts. If you decide to use any of the 127 cutouts don't forget to give credit with a link to www.cutoutmix.com!