Steven Holl Architects To Complete Four Buildings This Year

Steven Holl Architects has released updates on four of its latest projects slated for completion this year. The projects, located in the United States and the United Kingdom, include two university arts buildings, a community library, and a cancer support center.

We are very excited about the intensity of the architecture for an unprecedented four Steven Holl Architects’ projects opening in 2017, said Steven Holl. Each ones serves as an inspiring ‘social condenser’ for their community.

Lewis Center for the Arts – Princeton University

Built in 21 million-year-old Lecce stone blocks set against the concrete structure, the Lewis Center for the Arts shapes an amazing new campus quadrangle with the same spatial proportions as The Campidoglio in Rome. It will present transparent connections to all the performing arts facilities, shaping the space and offer a large Forum dappled by sunlight thru water.  The building will be celebrated during an arts fair among all LCA disciplines the weekend of October 5-8.

Institute for Contemporary Art – Virginia Commonwealth University

The building is slated to open with its inaugural exhibition "Declarations" on October 28th.  Soon Richmond and VCU will have a publicly accessible gateway through the Arts at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere.

Hunters Point Community Library

Set to open this Fall, the Hunters Point Community Library will have sweeping views of the city, a public rooftop cafe and serve as a new "social consensus" for the community.

Maggies Centre Barts

London's Historic West Smithfield will soon have a calming collective support space for cancer patients, survivors and their families and friends. The concrete frame of Maggies Centre Barts is complete and the roof slab and concrete stairs will be cast in the next few weeks. A topping out ceremony will be held on the 17th of May and the building is set for substantial completion December 5th.

News and project descriptions via: Steven Holl Architects

