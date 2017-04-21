World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. CLAUWERS & SIMON architectes
  6. 2016
  7. Concrete House Organized Around a Central Courtyard / CLAUWERS & SIMON architectes

Concrete House Organized Around a Central Courtyard / CLAUWERS & SIMON architectes

  • 11:00 - 21 April, 2017
Concrete House Organized Around a Central Courtyard / CLAUWERS & SIMON architectes
Concrete House Organized Around a Central Courtyard / CLAUWERS & SIMON architectes, © CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

© CaroLine Dethier © CaroLine Dethier © CaroLine Dethier © CaroLine Dethier +23

© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

From the architect. An honest confrontation with the character of it’s materials has been the main thread in the design of this Belgian casted concrete house. A home that matures with time.

Exterior, the concrete is rough but at the same time the volume is still elegant due to a slightly sloping roof. Vertical wooden cladding (ash thermowood) alternates with the concrete walls contributing to a warmer character and scaling of the volume. Additionally the casted concrete leaves a distinctive signature by the use of a horizontal planked concrete formwork.

© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

Guided by the wooden planks we come to a covered entrance. Next to the front door an additional acces to the patio is also hidden in the wooden part of the facade.

© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

The exterior finish is rough, in contrast the interior is designed more soft and smooth. The organization of the house is circularly arranged around a central courtyard, to bring in additional light, making a visual connection to the exterior brutal concrete. It’s an introverted plan that opens the kitchen and dining room generously towards the garden. Large white curtains almost bring a mediterranean atmosphere to the house. The house opens at the backside to the garden, the concrete literally embraces the garden. Thanks to the client, whose only demand was to have no visible supporting structure at the backside of their house, the large window opening of 840cm doesn’t have any concrete column. 

© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

Through generous light from both sides in the kitchen it was possible to use dark tinged ash thermowood for the kitchen cupboards and island.

A sliding door, also in dark tinged ash thermowood, divides the living room from a study, creating a space for privacy in the open-plan ground floor.

Section
Section
Elevation Left
Elevation Left

Round window frames bring in light from the courtyard into the staircase. Upstairs 

The first floor gives room to 3 bedrooms and a guest room, sharing a stylish bathroom with granito tiles on the floor and part of the walls.

© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Belgium
Cite: "Concrete House Organized Around a Central Courtyard / CLAUWERS & SIMON architectes" 21 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869626/concrete-house-organized-around-a-central-courtyard-clauwers-and-simon-architectes/>
