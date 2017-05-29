World
i

i

i

House Reconstruction for a Young Family / TSEH Architectural Group

  • 22:00 - 29 May, 2017
House Reconstruction for a Young Family / TSEH Architectural Group
House Reconstruction for a Young Family / TSEH Architectural Group, © Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko

© Sergey Polyushko

  • Architects

    TSEH Architectural Group

  • Location

    Kiev, Ukraine

  • Architects in Charge

    Denis Zadniprovskyi, Anastasiya Cherevishnaya, Iurii larionov, Kaplia Antonina

  • Area

    141.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko

From the architect. The object of a reconstruction is a country/suburban house near Kyiv (Ukraine). It was totally neglected by former owners. Original building had a lot of small rooms and an attic. In our redesign we removed the walls including a part of a bearing wall, which was replaced with a wooden beam. A kitchen and a living room became one space.

© Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko

The living room was designed as a double height area, but there was not enough daylight. So we made windows in a roof to enhance the lighting. We offered to set a fireplace in a corner and a plasma TV opposite the couch. Almost all our ideas, including general layout, self-leveling floor, kitchen worktop by the window, combination of colors and others were welcomed by the client.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

One of the main design elements in the living room is the exclusive metal stairs that lead to a balcony through the hidden doors. The doorways are equipped with 4mm metal sheet, which prevents mechanical damages of the corners.

© Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko

The client has several dogs, so the guest bathroom was provided with a grill floor to wash the pets’ paws comfortably.

As a result of the reconstruction the house has become spacious and light.

© Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko

Cite: "House Reconstruction for a Young Family / TSEH Architectural Group" 29 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869624/house-reconstruction-for-a-young-family-tseh-architectural-group/>
