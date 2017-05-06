World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Álvaro Siza's Church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande Under Construction in Brittany

Álvaro Siza's Church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande Under Construction in Brittany

  • 14:00 - 6 May, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Matthew Valletta
Álvaro Siza's Church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande Under Construction in Brittany
Álvaro Siza's Church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande Under Construction in Brittany, © Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

© Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi © Nicolò Galeazzi +15

The church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande will be the first church built in France’s Brittany region in the 21st-century. The project has been contracted to the Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza Vieira. Siza’s use of light and white concrete provide a unique ceremonial space that gently folds into the neighborhood south of Rennes, a residential area with five-story housing blocks. The Porto-based Italian photographer, Nicolò Galeazzi, visited the site and shared with us his perspective of Siza’s work in progress. 

Siza's main concern when designing the project was being able to integrate the church into the urban fabric. One of the hallmarks of the building is the circular shape on the second floor, which will hold up to 120 people - freeing up the first floor for social and administrative areas. 

© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

As is typical of Portuguese architecture, natural light will highly be featured. The altar, tabernacle, pulpit, and baptismal font will be maximally illuminated, further emphasizing the sacred nature of the place. 

© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi
© Nicolò Galeazzi

More information via: publico.pt.

Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Álvaro Siza's Church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande Under Construction in Brittany" [Álvaro Siza na França: A Igreja de Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande por Nicolò Galeazzi] 06 May 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valletta, Matthew) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869604/alvaro-sizas-church-of-saint-jacques-de-la-lande-under-construction-in-brittany/>
