World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Books
  3. Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl

Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl

  • 01:00 - 20 April, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl
Save this picture!
Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl, Cover Maison D'Artiste
Cover Maison D'Artiste

Description via Amazon. Though it was never built, the design for the legendary artist’s house Maison d’Artiste is one of the key works of the Dutch avant-garde movement De Stijl. Created in 1923 by painter Theo van Doesburg and architect Cornelis van Eesteren for De Stijl’s first group exhibition, the Maison d’Artiste was intended to encapsulate what De Stijl aspired to: a new everyday environment achieved through the harmonious fusion of painting and architecture. The scale model presented De Stijl’s ideal space for life and work, with a gym, a music room and a studio, as well as living spaces like guest rooms and bathrooms. Maison d’Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl explores the revolutionary cultural importance of the design, its significance for the history of De Stijl and its place in a history of the unbuilt architecture of the 20th century.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

  • ISBN

    9789462083042

  • Title

    Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl

  • Author

    Ole Bouman, Paul Meurs, Alied Ottevanger, Kees Somer, Wouter Jan Verheul, Michael White

  • Publisher

    NAi010 Publishers

  • Publication year

    2017

  • Binding

    Hardcover

  • Language

    English

Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl
Buy now
Buy from
amazon.com

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Architecture Books Residential Interiors Architecture Drafting & Presentation Individual Architects & Firms
Cite: "Maison d'Artiste: An Unfinished Icon by De Stijl" 20 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869589/maison-dartiste-unfinished-icon-de-stijl/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »