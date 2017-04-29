World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Independent, Community Lead Initiative Looks at "Leftunder" Infrastructure Land in Melbourne

Independent, Community Lead Initiative Looks at "Leftunder" Infrastructure Land in Melbourne

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Independent, Community Lead Initiative Looks at "Leftunder" Infrastructure Land in Melbourne
Save this picture!
Independent, Community Lead Initiative Looks at "Leftunder" Infrastructure Land in Melbourne, Courtesy of LEFT UNDER
Courtesy of LEFT UNDER

With Melbourne’s contentious elevated rail project starting construction, an independent group has taken the opportunity to critique the way that this key piece of infrastructure is engaging with the public. The project, leftunder, is a platform for alternate, community driven proposals for the public space being made available adjacent to this new infrastructure, that which might normally be overlooked and undermaintained. Run by not-for-profit OFFICE, the project has recently culminated in an exhibition at The National Gallery of Victoria's Design Week

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LEFT UNDER
Courtesy of LEFT UNDER

The leftunder project is aimed at generating a conversation and proposals among community groups and local residents about how they could occupy the 22.5 HA of land being made available below the development of the Sky Rail in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs. This is not only a critique on current developer driven process in Melbourne and wider Australia but also an alternative to the current community engagement strategies.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LEFT UNDER
Courtesy of LEFT UNDER

The research has identified that there are 1200+ community groups within the suburbs adjacent to the development, all with a strong identity and skill set. The goal of leftunder is to look at how these vibrant communities that are often unseen can be expressed within this soon to be created public space. A number of engagement strategies have been undertaken, the two most prominent of which have been the launch of the leftunder website as an online forum for discussion, where residents submit proposals, these are then translated into axonometric diagrams for the wider community to engage with and comment on.

The second key strategy has been that of the series of information booth installations, culminating in an exhibition of this work as a part of National Gallery of Victoria Design Week.

Save this picture!
Map of intervention suggestions from the NGV exhibition. Image Courtesy of LEFT UNDER
Map of intervention suggestions from the NGV exhibition. Image Courtesy of LEFT UNDER

The exhibition collated a series of nine installations at each of the nine proposed level crossings to be removed by the state government in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, from Carnegie to Noble Park. The exhibition installation, in the form of an information booth, created a forum for participants, locals, and professionals to view and discuss a range of responses to the occupation of the 22.5 ha of land being created from the elevation of the train line. It highlighted the difference of demographics as the project passes through three councils and the values that these locals hold.

Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER Courtesy of LEFT UNDER +25

News via: leftunder and OFFICE.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lauren Crockett. "Independent, Community Lead Initiative Looks at "Leftunder" Infrastructure Land in Melbourne" 29 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869513/independent-community-lead-initiative-looks-at-leftunder-infrastructure-land-in-melbourne/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »