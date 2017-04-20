World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Library
  Lithuania
  2XJ
  2016
  National Library of Lithuania / 2XJ

National Library of Lithuania / 2XJ

  • 03:00 - 20 April, 2017
National Library of Lithuania / 2XJ
National Library of Lithuania / 2XJ, © Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

© Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas © Leonas Garbačauskas +15

  • Architects

    2XJ

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Architects in Charge

    Jokūbas Jurgelis, Laimis Valančiūnas, Jurga Marcinauskaitė

  • Area

    6100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

From the architect. The new interior design for the Martynas Mažvydas National Library of Lithuania was created in the context of the renovation of the building which was originally constructed in 1963.

© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Section
Section
© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Many elements including interior spaces, plan structure, interior elements and finishing materials are protected by strict heritage regulations. Therefore the interior spaces essentially were left intact, many interior elements and materials were restored or recreated. Many new functions were introduced within the existing spaces on the six floors of the building. New functional zones include few hundred working spaces for visitors, spaces for co-working, coffee shops, conference room, gallery, recording studio, cinema room, arts incubator, daycare centre and more. A lot of attention was dedicated to the aesthetic solutions highlighting the relation between “the old“ and “the new“. The aim was to make a clear distinction rather than moderating between the two. A modern homogeneous structure of black furniture and other interior elements was created, which forms a new identity for the library. The modular furniture system is minimalist in style, pretentious forms were avoided. Some of the elements were as large as 6 meter in height corresponding to the large scale of interior spaces. 

© Leonas Garbačauskas
© Leonas Garbačauskas
