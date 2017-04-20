Parque Educativo Remedios / Relieve Arquitectura

+32

From the architect. Parques Educativos are the pilot project of the Governor of Antioquia during the years 2012-2015. They are emblematic and small scale buildings that “contain a new educational concept and promote social opportunities through the development of skills on technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, science and culture” in 80 towns where they are located.

Remedios, located in the northeast region of Antioquia, is a town characterized by the presence of social problems like public order, violence, social inequality and common delinquency. Its territory is framed by a hilly geography full of steep slopes and adverse weather conditions. There can be seen urban invasión processes, vernacular architecture sustained by stilts, and ill-treated natural resources by its main economic activity - informal mining-.

Parque Educativo of Remedios is an architectural project which responds to the context and the culture of its territory. It is a democratic and open space that encourages the community to meet, talk, to share knowledge, generating opportunities for people’s social development.

This public building is emblematic and flexible, is not only a space for the social integration meeting, but also a new symbol for the community, like the church, the cemetery, the coliseum, the main park. It is an architectural icon which will be part of the traditional and cultural memory of the town.

We proposed a single level building that is constructed on an aerial slab, supported 15% on the ground and 85% by pillars, avoiding strong earthworks and big contentions. This strategy guarantees accessibility to everyone, furthermore, the possibility to connect the 4 required classrooms (2 training classrooms, 1 workshop classroom, and 1 digital classroom) and the administrative, service and technical zones.

The building is a permeable infrastructure built with basic materials, which fight the high temperaturas and humidity, and at the same time, helped to reduce the construction costs, workforce and time of execution. It enhances the spatiality in section, the distribution and hierarchy of the areas, and optimizes the circulations. The classrooms, modular spaces of equal dimensions and proportions, are strategically directed towards the east (main view), and also structured through a central courtyard and a terrace or viewpoint to the landscape.