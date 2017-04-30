World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 12 Dynamic Buildings in South Korea Pushing the Brick Envelope

12 Dynamic Buildings in South Korea Pushing the Brick Envelope

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
12 Dynamic Buildings in South Korea Pushing the Brick Envelope
Save this picture!

Bricks are as old as the hills. An enduring element of architectural construction, brick has been a material of choice as far back as 7000BC. Through the centuries, bricks have built ancient empires in Turkey, Egypt, Rome and Greece. Exposed stock brick came to define the Georgian era, with thousands of red brick terraces still lining the streets of cities such as London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Today, brick is experiencing a Renaissance. Architectural landmarks across the world such as Frank Gehry’s Dr Chau Chak Wing Building in Sydney and the Tate Modern Switch House by Herzog & de Meuron are pushing the proverbial brick envelope, redefining how the material can be used and perceived.

South Korea presents an interesting case for the changing face of brick, with a preference for dark, grey masonry striking a heavy, brutalist, yet playful tone. Like many countries, South Korean brick architecture has questioned conformity, experimenting with stepped, perforated, permeable facades, and dynamic, curved, flowing walls. Below, we have rounded up 12 of their most interesting results.

MU:M Office Building / Wise Architecture

Save this picture!
© Yadah
© Yadah

© Yadah © Yadah © Yadah © Yadah +62

‘The Rock’ Sangsu-dong office / designband YOAP architects

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

© Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee +62

The Ziffer / JLArchitects + Solto Jibin

Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong

© Sun Namgoong © Sun Namgoong © Sun Namgoong © Sun Namgoong +62

Two Courtyards House + Bridge 130 Cafe / Lee.haan.architects

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

© Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh +62

SJ Office Building / Le Sixieme

Save this picture!
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

© Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon +62

B’ house / 100 A associates

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

© Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park +62

Blooming House with Wild Flowers / studio GAON

Save this picture!
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

© Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park © Youngchae Park +62

Kangaroo House / Hyunjoon Yoo Architects

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

© Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon © Joonhwan Yoon +62

ABC Building / Wise Architecture

Save this picture!
© Shin Do Keun
© Shin Do Keun

© Shin Do Keun © Shin Do Keun © Shin Do Keun © Shin Do Keun +62

The Curving House / JOHO Architecture

Save this picture!
© Chin HyoSook
© Chin HyoSook

© Chin HyoSook © Chin HyoSook © Chin HyoSook © Chin HyoSook +62

Pixel House / Mass Studies and Slade Architecture

Save this picture!
© Yong-Kwan Kim
© Yong-Kwan Kim

© Yong-Kwan Kim © Yong-Kwan Kim © Yong-Kwan Kim © Yong-Kwan Kim +62

Marimba House / ISON Architects

Save this picture!
© Kim jong oh
© Kim jong oh

© Kim jong oh © Kim jong oh © Kim jong oh © Kim jong oh +62

You can learn more about bricks through our materials catalog and our previous article about brick constructive details.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "12 Dynamic Buildings in South Korea Pushing the Brick Envelope" 30 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869482/12-dynamic-buildings-in-south-korea-pushing-the-brick-envelope/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »