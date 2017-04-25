World
22 Skinny Houses With a Narrow Footprint and a Broad Impact

Skinny houses have a wider appeal than their footprint would suggest. With cities becoming denser, and land becoming rare and expensive, architects are increasingly challenged to design in urban infill spaces previously overlooked. Although designing within these unusual parameters can be difficult, they often require an individual, sensitive response, which can often lead to innovative, playful, even inspiring results. With that in mind, here are 22 houses with a narrow footprint, and a broad impact.

The Keret House - Jakub Szczesny

Save this picture!
© Polish Modern Art Foundation - Bartek Warzecha
© Polish Modern Art Foundation - Bartek Warzecha

© Polish Modern Art Foundation - Bartek Warzecha © Polish Modern Art Foundation - Bartek Warzecha © Polish Modern Art Foundation - Bartek Warzecha © Polish Modern Art Foundation - Bartek Warzecha +111

House in Nada - FujiwaraMuro Architects

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano +111

skinnySCAR - Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman
Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman +111

Blemen House - Blemen Architects

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

© Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi +111

The White Snake - Space4architecture

Save this picture!
© Beatrice Pediconi
© Beatrice Pediconi

© Beatrice Pediconi © Beatrice Pediconi © Beatrice Pediconi © Beatrice Pediconi +111

The Junsei House - Suyama Peterson Deguchi

Save this picture!
© Charlie Schuck
© Charlie Schuck

© Charlie Schuck © Charlie Schuck © Charlie Schuck © Charlie Schuck +111

Surry Hills House - Benn & Penna Architecture

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

© Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson +111

Les Tiennes Marcel - Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

© Fernando Guerra FG+SG © Fernando Guerra FG+SG © Fernando Guerra FG+SG © Fernando Guerra FG+SG +111

House H - HAO Design

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese +111

Stacking green - Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki +111

Scenario's House - Scenario Architecture

Save this picture!
© Matt Clayton
© Matt Clayton

© Matt Clayton © Matt Clayton © Matt Clayton © Matt Clayton +111

Grangegorman Residence - ODOS architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODOS architects
Courtesy of ODOS architects

Courtesy of ODOS architects Courtesy of ODOS architects Courtesy of ODOS architects Courtesy of ODOS architects +111

7x18 House - AHL architects associates

Save this picture!
© Hung Dao
© Hung Dao

© Hung Dao © Hung Dao © Hung Dao © Hung Dao +111

Grown House - FHHH FRIENDS

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

© Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh +111

Lucky Drops - Atelier Tekuto

Save this picture!
© Makoto Yoshida
© Makoto Yoshida

© Makoto Yoshida © Makoto Yoshida © Makoto Yoshida © Makoto Yoshida +111

Two Homes in Jeongwang-dong - Maasarchitecture

Save this picture!
© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee

© Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee © Namsun Lee +111

The Acute House - OOF! architecture

Save this picture!
© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

© Nic Granleese © Nic Granleese © Nic Granleese © Nic Granleese +111

Saigon House  - a21studio

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran +111

House for Pottery Festival - Office for Environment Architecture

Save this picture!
© Yuko Tada
© Yuko Tada

© Yuko Tada © Yuko Tada © Yuko Tada © Yuko Tada +111

Vertical Loft - Shift Architecture Urbanism

Save this picture!
© Rene de Wit
© Rene de Wit

© Rene de Wit © Rene de Wit © Rene de Wit © Rene de Wit +111

Islington Maisonette - Larissa Johnston Architects

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner +111

House of 33 Years - ASSISTANT

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

© Shinkenchiku-sha © Shinkenchiku-sha © Shinkenchiku-sha © Shinkenchiku-sha +111

