Kengo Kuma & Associates Unveils Stacked Timber Museum in Turkey

Kengo Kuma & Associates Unveils Stacked Timber Museum in Turkey
Kengo Kuma & Associates Unveils Stacked Timber Museum in Turkey, Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kengo Kuma & Associates has unveiled their design for the Odunpazari Modern Art Museum, currently under construction in Eskisehir, Turkey, a city well-regarded for its university and young, lively population. Borrowing from the scale and materiality of traditional Ottoman wooden houses, the museum seeks to become a new cultural venue that both stands out and integrates into the existing streetscape.

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates Aerial view of the project site. Image Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates +5

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

The new museum will be located in the neighborhood known as Odunpazari (“wood market” in Turkish), an area of the city home to intimate, meandering streets and historic Ottoman homes that feature cantilevered upper levels. This language has been adapted for the design of the museum.

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

“Our design strategy is to make the volume in aggregation; stacking small boxes to create urban scale architecture,” explain the architects.

Stacked boxes of varying sizes reflect the scale of the surrounding homes along the street level, and rise towards the center of the structure to “[announce] itself as new cultural landmark of the area.”

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

Inside the building, gallery spaces in a range of sizes offer flexible opportunities for the display of art; boxes located on the ground floor are designed to accommodate large-scale art installations, while smaller boxes on the upper levels will provide space for more intimate exhibitions. A central atrium, constructed of timber blocks, connects each level and allows natural light to permeate through the building through the skylight above.

Aerial view of the project site. Image Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Aerial view of the project site. Image Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

The project is currently under construction – an opening date is yet to be announced.

News via Kengo Kuma & Associates.

  • Architects

    Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • Location

    Eskişehir, Eskişehir Province, Turkey

  • Design Architect

    KKAA

  • Partner-in-Charge

    Yuki Ikeguchi

  • Project Manager

    Yasemin Sahiner

  • Client

    Polimeks Holdings, INC.

  • Structural Engineer

    SIGMA

  • Mechanical Engineer

    TEMA Engineering and Consulting Trade Ltd.

  • General Contractor

    Polimeks Holdings, INC.

  • Building Area

    1,220 m2

  • Total Floor Area

    3,582 m2

  • Area

    16360.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Turkey
Patrick Lynch. "Kengo Kuma & Associates Unveils Stacked Timber Museum in Turkey" 18 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
