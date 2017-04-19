World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Eureka
  6. 2015
  7. Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architecture

Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architecture

  • 22:00 - 19 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architecture
Save this picture!
Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architecture, © Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

  • Structural

    Nakahata Atsuhiro

  • Environmental

    Hori Eisuke

  • General Contractor

    TH-1

  • Eureka

    Inagaki Junya, Sano Satoshi, Hori Eisuke

  • Maru。Architecture

    Yohei Takano, Sachiko Morita

  • Project Architects

    Emi Sano(ex-staff), Hikaru Takei(ex-staff), Kazunori Yamaguchi(ex-staff), Tomonori Kajita(ex-staff), Naoki Inomata, Kyohei Takahashi(ex-staff)

  • Client

    Katsuhiro Honda
Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

A landscape of livings woven together

A project of a 7 unit apartment on a corner of a suburban residential district.The project aims to create a landscape of diverse livings appearing from each external space placed randomly throughout the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki
Save this picture!
Site Plan + 1st Floor
Site Plan + 1st Floor

 Regional environments shaped as a three-dimension composition of living spaces

A balancing-toy-like-steel structure enables larger masses on the upper floors to stretch out,leaving a pilotis continuous from the street.Creation of public space for the residential district is sought by fully expanding the advantage of the two-sided site.To make up for the mass lost by opening the ground floor,the building is made partially taller.Therefore,a way out through the strict height regulation had to be found.We came up with the idea of calculating the mass by’sky factor’(the ration lf the viewable sky),to heighten the building without blocking sun light or wind from the surrounding.This consequently created avariously discontinuous form of building,i.e. the irregular skyline,the open air balcony on the top,the pilotis at the corner.In contrast with the sky-reflecting metal façade,each of these external spaces is painted red with occational L wind system,the regional system was spatially and environmentally taken in to the architecture itself.

Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

L-type fin makes wind environment to inside

L-type fin projected toward passage makes meaning of crossing through exterior space to architecture and blows wind from passage to inside of room.Also,we verify CFD simulation to see wind path inside of room,and adjust to set valcony and sliding window.

Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

An innovative ‘common’that generates an’anonymity’of space

The pilotis,balconies and staircases traverse both spaces for the residents and for visitors and passersby.The complexity of the staircases intersecting and joining three-dimensionally,and the bases inserted int the pilotis experimentally create ambiguity of private and public spaces and anonymity of open spaces.Self-consciousness of one’s territory becomes faint,creating temporary,if not permanent,’common’spaces that belong to everyone while not belonging to anyone.

Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ookura Hideki
© Ookura Hideki

Architecture as a phenomena of collective behavior

Details such as the handrails of the balconies,the eaves of the upper decks,and the landings of the staircases are designed as places where the residents’ lifestyles materialize themselves.In addition,the open spaces are designed for the possibility of stalls or cafes to be opened.The interaction with the environment by the residents,continuously change the state of living spaces.By overlaying the collection of these living spaces on the whole building,a unique landscape at the crossroads of a residential district with public space flourishing itself over thime was sought.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Japan
Cite: "Around the Corner Grain / Eureka + MARU。architecture" 19 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869420/around-the-corner-grain-eureka-plus-maru-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »