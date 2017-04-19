Trucks Maintenance Centre / Raum

Save this picture! Courtesy of Courtesy of Raum

+14

Architects Raum

Location La Gouesnière, France

Area 2352.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of Courtesy of Raum

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineering Otéis (TCE), Acoustibel (acoustique)

Client Conseil Régional de Bretagne More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Courtesy of Raum

From the architect. The Trucks Maintenance Centreis an antenna of the Ile et Vilaine departmental equipment park (Britany, France). The project proposes to create a dialogue between the new building and the landscape bocage. The technical aspect of the program is accentuated by a great rationality into the organisation of its functions. This rationality allowed a one way traffic system, synonymous of safety in this constrained area. Two buildings serving different functions are gathered around a spacious courtyard

Save this picture! Courtesy of Courtesy of Raum

Save this picture! Courtesy of Courtesy of Raum

- Activity building : gathered the administrative functions, supplies shop and motorway workshops

- A covered and protected parking and storage building. All the devices set up to offer a real optimization of working conditions, in terms of team safety, spatiality, acoustic conditions, light qualities, materials and relationship with the close environment.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Courtesy of Raum