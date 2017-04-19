World
Trucks Maintenance Centre / Raum

  • 02:00 - 19 April, 2017
Trucks Maintenance Centre / Raum
  • Architects

    Raum

  • Location

    La Gouesnière, France

  • Area

    2352.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

  • Engineering

    Otéis (TCE), Acoustibel (acoustique)

  • Client

    Conseil Régional de Bretagne
From the architect. The Trucks Maintenance Centreis an antenna of the Ile et Vilaine departmental equipment park (Britany, France). The project proposes to create a dialogue between the new building and the landscape bocage. The technical aspect of the program is accentuated by a great rationality into the organisation of its functions. This rationality allowed a one way traffic system, synonymous of safety in this constrained area. Two buildings serving different functions are gathered around a spacious courtyard                    

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
- Activity building : gathered the administrative functions, supplies shop and motorway workshops                      

- A covered and protected parking and storage building. All the devices set up to offer a real optimization of working conditions, in terms of team safety, spatiality, acoustic conditions, light qualities, materials and relationship with the close environment.

