Form4 Architecture Wins 2017 American Prize for Architecture

San Francisco-based Form4 Architecture have won the 2017 American Prize for Architecture, by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Also known as The Louis H. Sullivan Award, the prize is awarded to outstanding practitioners in the United States that have “emblazoned a new direction in the history of American architecture” and “demonstrated consistent contributions to humanity through the built environment and the art of architecture."

These may well be the ultimate, true romantic architects, said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, President of The Chicago Athenaeum. Form4 Architecture’s design philosophy conveys a ‘vision of the future’ and all the artistic possibilities of imagination, emotional meaning, and lyrical expressionism for a consequentially better and more enlightened world around us.

As an architecture, interiors, and planning firm, Form4 specializes in “creating enticing environments for tech offices, museums, mixed-use developments, educational institutions, memorials, and places of worship, that respond as equally to energy efficiency, site topography, and user experience.”

The Prize specifically honors Form4 Architecture’s principals, Robert J. Giannini, John Marx, AIA, Pail Ferro, AIA, and James Tefend.

We believe in work that is artful and dynamic while respectful of its parameters, said Marx. To that end, we are able to create architecture that is poetic and memorable without sacrificing function.

Over the past few years, the firm has garnered over 80 accolades and 116 awards. The official presentation of the American Prize for Architecture will take place at the Orlando Museum of Art on April 27.

An exhibition honoring Form4 Architecture will open at Contemporary Space Athens in July 2017 and is scheduled to travel through Europe and the United States in 2017 and 2018.

News via: Form4 Architecture.