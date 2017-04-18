House in Tokushima / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+24

Architects FujiwaraMuro Architects

Location Tokushima Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro

Area 111.92 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Toshiyuki Yano

Total Floor Area 158.91 m2

Site Area 661.04 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The client requested a building for the married couple and their two children to live in, with a space for home office, at a site located in the suburb.

There is a plan for a large-scale facility in the adjacent property; and an arterial road with high traffic runs on the south side of the client lot.

Under such conditions, a spatial structure was considered to secure lighting and ventilation while assuring privacy throughout the future.

Line of sight and noise from the arterial road is blocked by soil banking built on the road side with surplus soil.

Daylight from the south side is taken into each room on the second floor by projecting them out from the roof surface, providing excellent lighting and ventilation scheme while securing privacy.

A living-dining space in a skip-floor configuration is provided at the central part of the interior space of this building.

This space connects to a bedroom, children’s rooms, water sections, and a study room.