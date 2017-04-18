World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. FujiwaraMuro Architects
  6. 2014
  7. House in Tokushima / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Tokushima / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • 22:00 - 18 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Tokushima / FujiwaraMuro Architects
Save this picture!
House in Tokushima / FujiwaraMuro Architects, © Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano +24

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

From the architect. The client requested a building for the married couple and their two children to live in, with a space for home office, at a site located in the suburb.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

There is a plan for a large-scale facility in the adjacent property; and an arterial road with high traffic runs on the south side of the client lot.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Under such conditions, a spatial structure was considered to secure lighting and ventilation while assuring privacy throughout the future.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Line of sight and noise from the arterial road is blocked by soil banking built on the road side with surplus soil.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Daylight from the south side is taken into each room on the second floor by projecting them out from the roof surface, providing excellent lighting and ventilation scheme while securing privacy.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

A living-dining space in a skip-floor configuration is provided at the central part of the interior space of this building.

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

This space connects to a bedroom, children’s rooms, water sections, and a study room.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Tokushima / FujiwaraMuro Architects" 18 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869408/house-in-tokushima-fujiwaramuro-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »