World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. India
  5. Spacefiction studio
  6. 2017
  7. Dock 45 / Spacefiction studio

Dock 45 / Spacefiction studio

  • 20:00 - 21 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dock 45 / Spacefiction studio
Save this picture!
Dock 45 / Spacefiction studio, © LINK studio
© LINK studio

© LINK studio © LINK studio © LINK studio © LINK studio +38

  • Architects

    Spacefiction studio

  • Location

    1066, Rd Number 45, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Spacefiction studio

  • Design Team

    Baba Sashank, Vindhya Guduru & Santhosh Kandanala

  • Area

    910.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    LINK studio

  • Contractor

    Bhavan Kumar, Javee tech, Hyderabad

  • Fabrication Team

    Source Interiors, Hyderabad

  • Additional Fabrication

    Hema Chandra, Lakshmi Sai Fabricators, Hyderabad

  • Carpentry

    T.Laxmana Chary

  • Courtyard 2nd floor

    360 image

  • Courtyard 1st floor

    360 image

  • Street View

    360 image
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

From the architect. The clients brief asked for a nightclub to be designed on of the most prime properties in the city of Hyderabad.  It was to be a place which would draw people inside upon the first glance. The client wished to have a nautical theme inside out, from food to architecture. The idea of container architecture although suitable, posed an intriguing challenge is it possible to evolve an expression that presents the illusion of container architecture; equally exciting; without any of its flaws.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

 The possibility of using real containers was ruled out at an early stage. The reasons being: limitations of size, structural instability and local unavailability. The outer skin is fit between one foot thick I-beams, with corrugated metal sheet; not the container kind; but the kind that transport  trucks are made of, here, in India. These are found locally, compared to transporting container sheets from a port area. These run all along the periphery of the building, occasionally breaking to accommodate glass, which offers a wonderful view of the park opposite. The metal sheets are painted in dull hues of yellow, red, blue and green. Fabricated container doors and graffiti over these by local artists make them look like authentic containers.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

 Upon entering, the dual nature takes the user in by complete surprise; with the expression of solid containers on the outside dissolving gradually and one is welcomed by a large, open to sky volume. This houses a thirty foot long bar attached to a dance floor. The stage on the first floor, overlooks most of the spaces. A single flight, folded metal plate staircase is one of the two sets of staircases that take people to the first floor. The volumes of the projections on the outside are translated into intimate spaces of dining on the inside. The walls are visible through the large envelope of transparent glass facade enclosing the central court. The walls are thought out to be a Piet Mondrians painting, with the large fabric of white making most of the visible walls, broken intermittently by primary colors. These white walls are washed with recessed, automated lights that make the place change color gradually. Most of the large envelope of glass surrounding the central courtyard can slide open; with a protective railing behind; ensuring the users feel connected to the artist playing. This also gives the flexibility of opening up to the occasional cool weather, as opposed to sitting in air conditioning, behind fixed glass all the time.

 The elements that make up the interior are all real salvaged parts from broken ships. These include a number of windows, steam pipes, leverage hooks and chains, compasses and an engine order telegraph. There are a number of fabricated metal fins fit on small ventilator motors, behind metal meshes that mimic a propeller’s motion. All the walls that are of length twenty feet or more, are clad with fins made of waterproof medium density fiberboard, parametrically arrived to mimic sea waves. Nautical shapes are stamped on the cement flooring in strategic places. A turtle, mollusk, sea-horse; a fish fossil, break the monotony of the large expanse of the concrete floor.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio
Save this picture!
Exploded View
Exploded View
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restaurant India
Cite: "Dock 45 / Spacefiction studio" 21 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869395/dock-45-spacefiction-studio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »