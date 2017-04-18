World
i

i

i

h

  Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos

Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 18 April, 2017
Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos
Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

  • Architects

    SPRB arquitectos

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Laura Sánchez Penichet, Carlos Rodríguez Bernal

  • Area

    980.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Lorena Darquea

  • Collaborators

    Ricardo Valdivia, Orlando Quintero, Cécile Bernicot, Víctor Tomás, Christina Gonnsen, Alberto Capilla
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

From the architect. As if it were the case of a precious musical instrument, the house is a robust wrapping that develops around the position of a majestic Bösendorfer piano. The main spaces are related to both the central courtyard and the surrounding gardens, either for functional relationships or for comfort issues given the mild climate of Guadalajara.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Section
Section
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Introverted to its neighbors, exploits its privileged position of contiguity to a public park. To the orthogonality of the plant, the section is contrasted with its different interior reliefs of the roofs in successive variations of scale, intimacy and hierarchy of spaces. An honest materiality has been intended, both in its construction systems and in its finishes.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos" [Casa Acolhúas / SPRB arquitectos] 18 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869381/acolhuas-house-sprb-arquitectos/>
