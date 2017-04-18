Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos

-
Architects
-
LocationGuadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Architect in ChargeLaura Sánchez Penichet, Carlos Rodríguez Bernal
-
Area980.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsRicardo Valdivia, Orlando Quintero, Cécile Bernicot, Víctor Tomás, Christina Gonnsen, Alberto Capilla
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. As if it were the case of a precious musical instrument, the house is a robust wrapping that develops around the position of a majestic Bösendorfer piano. The main spaces are related to both the central courtyard and the surrounding gardens, either for functional relationships or for comfort issues given the mild climate of Guadalajara.
Introverted to its neighbors, exploits its privileged position of contiguity to a public park. To the orthogonality of the plant, the section is contrasted with its different interior reliefs of the roofs in successive variations of scale, intimacy and hierarchy of spaces. An honest materiality has been intended, both in its construction systems and in its finishes.
0 Comments
Comments are closed