Acolhúas House / SPRB arquitectos

Architects SPRB arquitectos

Location Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Architect in Charge Laura Sánchez Penichet, Carlos Rodríguez Bernal

Area 980.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Lorena Darquea

Collaborators Ricardo Valdivia, Orlando Quintero, Cécile Bernicot, Víctor Tomás, Christina Gonnsen, Alberto Capilla More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. As if it were the case of a precious musical instrument, the house is a robust wrapping that develops around the position of a majestic Bösendorfer piano. The main spaces are related to both the central courtyard and the surrounding gardens, either for functional relationships or for comfort issues given the mild climate of Guadalajara.

Introverted to its neighbors, exploits its privileged position of contiguity to a public park. To the orthogonality of the plant, the section is contrasted with its different interior reliefs of the roofs in successive variations of scale, intimacy and hierarchy of spaces. An honest materiality has been intended, both in its construction systems and in its finishes.