The Surface Travel Awards: Call for Submissions

At Surface, we see design as a catalyst for creative journeys. The Surface Travel Awards will anoint the most thoughtfully conceived new projects at the intersection of travel and design: hotels, restaurants, public spaces, retail outlets, cultural institutions, airports, travel products, luggage, branding, and more. Produced in collaboration with Peter Frank, former director of editorial product development at Travel + Leisure, the program aims to raise global awareness of the crucial benefit of design as a means to improve our lives as we explore the world around us.

In July, Surface Media will assemble a jury of prestigious professionals in the design industry in New York City for a private luncheon to select the winners for each category. Held in conjunction with the release of Surface’s Travel Issue, the formal awards ceremony will take place in October 2017 with 300-400 guests, including the finalists, jurors, partners, press, and members of the design and travel communities. Immediately preceding the award ceremony and cocktail party, Surface Media and a presenting sponsor will co-host a private dinner exclusively for winners and program partners.

Official Categories

Small hotel (1-100 rooms)

Large hotel (101+ rooms)

Resort

Spa

Cruise Ship or Yacht

Retail Space

Restaurant

Bar

Pop-up Space

Car or Motorcycle

Aviation

Public Transportation

City/Destination

Park or Public Space

Cultural Institution

Luggage/Travel Bag

Travel Product/Gadget

Headphones

Travel Beauty Product

Instagram Account (Brand)

Instagram Account (Individual)

Travel Website or App

Branding/Graphics

Travel Designer of the Year

Entry Requirements

The entry must pertain to one of the official categories. The entry must have been completed between January 1, 2016 and May 15, 2017. $250 per submission. $75 for every additional entry after the first. All entries must be submitted by the deadline of May 15, 2017. Note: Only PDFs up to 10mb can be submitted through the entry form. PDF should contain: images/renderings, description, project brief, and any other pertinent material to help make your case to the jurors. A single project may be entered into multiple categories (for example, a hotel may enter under the Hotel category and the Branding category, or may submit its restaurant in the Restaurant category). A separate fee will be charged for each entry. Surface reserves the right to move entries to other categories if it is clearly appropriate to do so. The Awards are global and open to anyone, but submissions must be written in English.

The Jury

Dana Cowin, Culinary personality and former editor-in-chief, Food & Wine Elizabeth Diller, Founding partner, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Murray Moss, Design entrepreneur and founder, Moss Bureau Roopal Patel, SVP and fashion director, Saks Fifth Avenue Michael Rock, Founding partner and creative director, 2x4 Troy Conrad Therrien, Curator, Architecture and Digital Initiatives, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Adam Wells, Head of design, Virgin Galactic