World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Eugene Cheah Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Henry Street House / Eugene Cheah Architecture

Henry Street House / Eugene Cheah Architecture

  • 17:00 - 11 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Henry Street House / Eugene Cheah Architecture
Save this picture!
Henry Street House / Eugene Cheah Architecture, © Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

© Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein +21

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

From the architect. In keeping with the unassuming character and intent of the original weatherboard cottage, this extension is a modest project, in scale and budget.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The project starts with the Victorian cottage - a row of dense enclosed spaces along a narrow circulation space. The new extension inverts this figure-ground diagram, with a density of program in a narrow strip along an expansive open space. The new addition is therefore an extension of, and contrast with, the existing fabric.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The structure and cladding of the extension is almost entirely of a singular material - laminated hoop pine - acting as a unifying texture.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Structural elements are employed as the main expression of the building fabric and define the experience of the new space. A full-length skylight on the north edge of the space brings in abundant light, which is filtered and diffused by the exposed rafters, changing through the course of the day, and amplified by the varying depths of the rafters.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The experience of the house is of the tracks of sunlight and shadow moving across the space. 

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Henry Street House / Eugene Cheah Architecture" 11 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869304/henry-street-house-eugene-cheah-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »