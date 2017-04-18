World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. A-Zero Architects
  6. 2016
  High Kitchen / A-Zero Architects

High Kitchen / A-Zero Architects

  05:00 - 18 April, 2017
High Kitchen / A-Zero Architects
High Kitchen / A-Zero Architects, © Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

© Adam Scott © Adam Scott © Adam Scott © Adam Scott +16

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

From the architect. The brief of the project was to convert the basement of an existing house in Catford to a new kitchen and bicycle workshop with new access to the garden.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

The architects persuaded the clients to improve diagonal connections in the house by opening up a double height space from basement to the ground floor.

Section
Section

This double height space allows both verbal and visual connections through the house and frames a west-facing view to the garden from the ground floor sitting room.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

The materials were considered with respect to the relationship of new to old, with the original pine flooring exposed steels painted turquoise, and exposed brick used throughout.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

The stair forms the interface between old and new, with a Victorian string carrying the flooring from above to below, and a rhythm of stainless steel rods top and bottom bolted providing the balustrade.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott
Cite: "High Kitchen / A-Zero Architects" 18 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869295/high-kitchen-a-zero-architects/>
