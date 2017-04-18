World
  7. FA 4 Parking / DeA architectes

FA 4 Parking / DeA architectes

  • 02:00 - 18 April, 2017
FA 4 Parking / DeA architectes
FA 4 Parking / DeA architectes, © Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark

© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark

  • Project management

    DeA architectes, Gagnepark, Eiffage, Clemessy, Egis 

  • Client

    Aéroport de Bâle-Mulhouse 

  • Budget

    24 500 000 €
    More Specs
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark

From the architect. The Basel-Mulhouse Airport experiences a strong growth due to its unique bi-national status and the exceptional economic activity of the Basel area. A masterplan has been designed by our office to allow a structured and progressive urban development between the A35 Highway and the terminal. The first step of this strategy is the re-organization of the parking system of the airport, with the construction of a 2500-place car park on the site. This large six-storey architectural volume will be lined up with the main terminal with which it will form a structured urban front. The construction has been shaped according to the form of its plot: fluid and longilineal. Its layout is organized according to an obvious circulation pattern, around two central helicoidal ramps.

© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark

The plain volume of the building will be highly visible from the highway and the whole airport site. Its envelope has been designed to express this formal simplicity while playing with light effects and view angles. It will be made of a delicate corrugated metal mesh, which will enhanced the monolithic aspect of the car-park in broad daylight. At sunset, it will let the internal light of the building shine through, making it resemble a gigantic lantern at the entrance marking the entrance of the airport.

© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
© Pierre-Manuel Rouxel / Gagnepark
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Parking France
