Irish Hunger Memorial / 1100 Architect

Architects 1100 Architect

Location New York, NY, United States

Architect in Charge David Piscuskas, FAIA, LEED AP Juergen Riehm, FAIA, BDA

Area 16320.0 ft2

Project Year 2001

Photographs Peter Aaron

1100 Design Team Jeff Babienko, Eun Kim, Shiben Banerji, Andreas Benzing, Jeff Etelamaki, Patrick Foster, Raphaelle Golaz, Kristina Hellhake, Michael Imranyi, Kristina Kelker, Doug Kocher, Antonia Kwong, and Jamie Palazzolo. Artist: Brian Tolle

Landscape Design Gail Wittwer-Laird

MEP Engineer Lilker Associates

Structural Engineer: Silman Associates

Site / Civil Engineer Langan Engineering

Graphic Designer Piscatello Design Centre

Contractor Metrotech Contracting Corp.

Construction Manager Cashin Associates

Landscape Consultant Signe Nielsen, Landscape Architect PC More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. To create a memorial commemorating the Great Irish Hunger of 1845-1852, the Battery Park City Authority selected a team consisting of 1100 Architect, landscape architect Gail Wittwer-Laird, and artist Brian Tolle. Located in Battery Park City on a site adjacent to the Hudson River, the memorial is a contemplative space where visitors explore the famine and its connections to world hunger today.

On a base of Irish limestone and illuminated glass, the team re-created a rugged landscape that comprises abandoned potato fields, various species of native Irish plants, and walls made of stones from each of Ireland’s 32 counties. The monument’s base is inscribed with text that recounts the history of the Great Irish Hunger and that frames the tragedy within the wider context of hunger world-wide. From the base’s west side, visitors enter and ascend through a passageway that opens into a ruined famine-era cottage from County Mayo, donated to the project and reconstructed into the memorial. Leaving the cottage, visitors may wander through the fields and overgrown potato furrows. The landscape cantilevers out over an illuminated stone and glass base structure, rising from street level at its southeastern corner to a height of 25 feet at its western end, where it provides visitors with views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island.