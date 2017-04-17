World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United States
  5. 1100 Architect
  6. 2001
  7. Irish Hunger Memorial / 1100 Architect

Irish Hunger Memorial / 1100 Architect

  • 11:00 - 17 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Irish Hunger Memorial / 1100 Architect
Save this picture!
Irish Hunger Memorial / 1100 Architect, © Peter Aaron
© Peter Aaron

© Peter Aaron © Peter Aaron © Peter Aaron © Peter Aaron +7

  • 1100 Design Team

    Jeff Babienko, Eun Kim, Shiben Banerji, Andreas Benzing, Jeff Etelamaki, Patrick Foster, Raphaelle Golaz, Kristina Hellhake, Michael Imranyi, Kristina Kelker, Doug Kocher, Antonia Kwong, and Jamie Palazzolo. Artist: Brian Tolle

  • Landscape Design

    Gail Wittwer-Laird

  • MEP Engineer

    Lilker Associates

  • Structural Engineer:

    Silman Associates

  • Site / Civil Engineer

    Langan Engineering

  • Graphic Designer

    Piscatello Design Centre

  • Contractor

    Metrotech Contracting Corp.

  • Construction Manager

    Cashin Associates

  • Landscape Consultant

    Signe Nielsen, Landscape Architect PC
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron
© Peter Aaron

From the architect. To create a memorial commemorating the Great Irish Hunger of 1845-1852, the Battery Park City Authority selected a team consisting of 1100 Architect, landscape architect Gail Wittwer-Laird, and artist Brian Tolle. Located in Battery Park City on a site adjacent to the Hudson River, the memorial is a contemplative space where visitors explore the famine and its connections to world hunger today.

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron
© Peter Aaron
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron
© Peter Aaron

On a base of Irish limestone and illuminated glass, the team re-created a rugged landscape that comprises abandoned potato fields, various species of native Irish plants, and walls made of stones from each of Ireland’s 32 counties. The monument’s base is inscribed with text that recounts the history of the Great Irish Hunger and that frames the tragedy within the wider context of hunger world-wide.  From the base’s west side, visitors enter and ascend through a passageway that opens into a ruined famine-era cottage from County Mayo, donated to the project and reconstructed into the memorial. Leaving the cottage, visitors may wander through the fields and overgrown potato furrows. The landscape cantilevers out over an illuminated stone and glass base structure, rising from street level at its southeastern corner to a height of 25 feet at its western end, where it provides visitors with views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. 

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron
© Peter Aaron
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Space Memorial Center United States
Cite: "Irish Hunger Memorial / 1100 Architect" 17 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869284/irish-hunger-memorial-1100-architect/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »