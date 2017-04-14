World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems

Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems

Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems
Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems, Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop One has revealed the results of the second round of the Hyperloop Global Challenge, which is seeking proposals for future routes for their vacuum-powered transportation system. The semifinalists include 11 different routes connecting various major American cities. Check them out below.

Hyperloop Massachusetts: Boston-Somerset-Providence

Route Length: 64 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Rocky Mountain Hyperloop Consortium: Cheyenne-Houston

Route Length: 1152 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop Midwest: Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh

Route Length: 488 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Rocky Mountain Hyperloop: Colorado Front Range/Mountain Network

Route Length: 360 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Colorado Hyperloop: Colorado Front Range

Route Length: 242 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop Missouri: Kansas City-St. Louis

Route Length: 240 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop West: Los Angeles-San Diego

Route Length: 121 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop Florida: Miami-Orlando

Route Length: 257 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop Nevada: Reno-Las Vegas

Route Length: 454 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
PNW Hyperloop: Seattle-Portland

Route Length: 173 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Hyperloop Texas: Texas Triangle

Route Length: 640 miles

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
To vote for the route you believe would best serve the country, visit the Hyperloop Challenge poll, here.

Courtesy of Hyperloop One
Also announced was the completion of the 1640-foot-long Hyperloop One test track, located in the desert just outside of Las Vegas. The facility will serve as the outdoor lab where extensive testing on the company’s proprietary levitation, propulsion, vacuum and control technologies can be carried out. The company believes the first completed Hyperloops should be in cargo service starting in 2020, with the first passenger pods in operation by 2021.

+18

News via Hyperloop One.

BIG and Hyperloop One Unveil Designs for Unprecedented Autonomous Transportation System

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and Hyperloop One have unveiled joint designs for an autonomous transportation system and the world's first Hyperloop pods and portals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The designs are being presented as Hyperloop One signs a deal with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), bringing the project one step closer to reality.

Full-Sized Hyperloop One Test Track Nears Completion

Hyperloop One has revealed images of its full-scale test track, called the DevLoop, for the first time as it prepares for its first public trial later this year. The 500-meter-long (1,640 feet) DevLoop is located in the flat terrain of the Nevada desert, just 30 minutes from Las Vegas.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems" 14 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869226/hyperloop-one-releases-map-of-11-proposed-us-systems/>
