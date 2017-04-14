Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems

Hyperloop One has revealed the results of the second round of the Hyperloop Global Challenge, which is seeking proposals for future routes for their vacuum-powered transportation system. The semifinalists include 11 different routes connecting various major American cities. Check them out below.
Hyperloop Massachusetts: Boston-Somerset-Providence
Route Length: 64 miles
Rocky Mountain Hyperloop Consortium: Cheyenne-Houston
Route Length: 1152 miles
Hyperloop Midwest: Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh
Route Length: 488 miles
Rocky Mountain Hyperloop: Colorado Front Range/Mountain Network
Route Length: 360 miles
Colorado Hyperloop: Colorado Front Range
Route Length: 242 miles
Hyperloop Missouri: Kansas City-St. Louis
Route Length: 240 miles
Hyperloop West: Los Angeles-San Diego
Route Length: 121 miles
Hyperloop Florida: Miami-Orlando
Route Length: 257 miles
Hyperloop Nevada: Reno-Las Vegas
Route Length: 454 miles
PNW Hyperloop: Seattle-Portland
Route Length: 173 miles
Hyperloop Texas: Texas Triangle
Route Length: 640 miles
To vote for the route you believe would best serve the country, visit the Hyperloop Challenge poll, here.
Also announced was the completion of the 1640-foot-long Hyperloop One test track, located in the desert just outside of Las Vegas. The facility will serve as the outdoor lab where extensive testing on the company’s proprietary levitation, propulsion, vacuum and control technologies can be carried out. The company believes the first completed Hyperloops should be in cargo service starting in 2020, with the first passenger pods in operation by 2021.
