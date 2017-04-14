Hyperloop One Releases Map of 11 Proposed US Systems

Hyperloop One has revealed the results of the second round of the Hyperloop Global Challenge, which is seeking proposals for future routes for their vacuum-powered transportation system. The semifinalists include 11 different routes connecting various major American cities. Check them out below.

Hyperloop Massachusetts: Boston-Somerset-Providence

Route Length: 64 miles

Rocky Mountain Hyperloop Consortium: Cheyenne-Houston

Route Length: 1152 miles

Hyperloop Midwest: Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh

Route Length: 488 miles

Rocky Mountain Hyperloop: Colorado Front Range/Mountain Network

Route Length: 360 miles

Colorado Hyperloop: Colorado Front Range

Route Length: 242 miles

Hyperloop Missouri: Kansas City-St. Louis

Route Length: 240 miles

Hyperloop West: Los Angeles-San Diego

Route Length: 121 miles

Hyperloop Florida: Miami-Orlando

Route Length: 257 miles

Hyperloop Nevada: Reno-Las Vegas

Route Length: 454 miles

PNW Hyperloop: Seattle-Portland

Route Length: 173 miles

Hyperloop Texas: Texas Triangle

Route Length: 640 miles

To vote for the route you believe would best serve the country, visit the Hyperloop Challenge poll, here.

Also announced was the completion of the 1640-foot-long Hyperloop One test track, located in the desert just outside of Las Vegas. The facility will serve as the outdoor lab where extensive testing on the company’s proprietary levitation, propulsion, vacuum and control technologies can be carried out. The company believes the first completed Hyperloops should be in cargo service starting in 2020, with the first passenger pods in operation by 2021.

News via Hyperloop One.

